A day before Theresa May is due to outline to MPs how she will move on from her Brexit deal defeat, the Sunday Times says the prime minister's plan B will be to offer a bi-lateral treaty to the Irish Republic that would remove the controversial "backstop" from the withdrawal treaty.

The paper says Mrs May's best hope is that the DUP can be brought back on board by an accommodation with the Irish government and the EU on the issue - and the group of hard-line Brexiteers, the ERG, can then also be persuaded to back the revised deal.

But in the Sunday Mirror, Labour MP Yvette Cooper says the government is in danger of "drifting into no deal by accident".

She is planning to introduce legislation that would give Theresa May until the end of next month to sort out Brexit or postpone leaving the EU for the rest of the year.

Friends of Commons Speaker John Bercow tell the Observer that he is angry that cabinet ministers have threatened to deny him a peerage, over alleged "bias" against the government over Brexit.

As a consequence, he is now considering abandoning his plans to step down this summer. They say he disapproves of attempts to bully him into toeing the government line and is thinking of exercising his right to stay on until the end of this Parliament.

Away from Brexit, the Star on Sunday says the Duke of Edinburgh caused "outrage" yesterday by returning to the road just 48 hours after he was involved in a car crash.

The Mail on Sunday asks whether it was wise of the prince to flout the law by driving without a seatbelt; he received an official warning from police.

One of the women involved in the crash has told the Mirror she still hasn't had any contact from the royal household. Emma Fairweather says the Duke should prioritise contacting her over test-driving his new car.

And research detailed in the Sunday Times suggests Londoners are taking so much cocaine that it can be found in the Thames, and is making eels hyperactive.

The paper says the class A drug should be removed by water treatment but the system is failing.

In its leader column the paper asks, is this why Benny the beluga whale - first spotted last year - has been so reluctant to leave the capital's river?