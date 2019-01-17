Image copyright EPA

Inevitably there's plenty of analysis of the turmoil in Westminster over Brexit.

The Telegraph says it has heard a recording of a phone call, in which the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, told business leaders that the threat of a no-deal Brexit could be taken "off the table" within days.

The paper says Mr Hammond used the call to explain that a backbench bill, which could force the government to extend Article 50, was likely to win support in the Commons next week. He even suggested, reports the paper, that the government could back the idea.

The New Statesman's political editor Stephen Bush says it's an "open question" as to whether or not Mrs May could survive politically ruling out a no-deal Brexit. Such a move, he says, could lead some DUP and pro-Brexit Conservatives to abandon her government.

The Independent says Labour MPs are preparing to "turn the screw" on Mr Corbyn over a second referendum. Rebel MPs will support a motion next week calling for a People's Vote - in the hope of forcing Mr Corbyn to back them, it says.

The Times says Labour's plans to table repeated votes of no confidence in the government appear to have faltered, with other opposition parties threatening to withdraw their support. A Liberal Democrat source tells the paper: "We are not interested in taking part in political games, to obscure Corbyn's failure on another referendum."

Huffpost UK says there has been a surge in donations to the main group calling for a second referendum. It says more than £100,000 has been handed to the official People's Vote campaign since the prime minister's Brexit deal was defeated in the Commons.

Many papers carry photographs of the SAS man who helped tackle al-Shabab militants who killed at least 21 people in a hotel in Nairobi. The Mirror is among those to print an image of him holding hands with a woman as he escorts her to safety.

"He was in Kenya to help train its soldiers," says the Daily Mail, but he "picked up his weapons and selflessly joined the bloody fightback".

The Guardian is among several papers reporting on a study into the impacts of divorce on the mental health of young people.

The paper says research involving more than 6,000 children suggests they are more likely to suffer anxiety and depression if their parents separate when they are older than seven years.

The Telegraph says research suggests smartphones have, for the first time, overtaken shopping centres as a popular way to shop.

The paper says more than 30 million Britons - around 58% of the population - will use mobile phones to shop this year.

The Times reports on a study which has found "what anyone who has told a mother-in-law joke at a students' union" already knows - that morally virtuous people aren't much fun.

It says researchers in the US and China have found that highly moral individuals are less likely to laugh at jokes - particularly gags of a "more off-colour" nature.

The scientists say such individuals should make a "deliberate effort" to tell a few "inoffensive puns" to lighten the mood in the workplace. Or, as the Times puts it, "put the lively into livelihood."