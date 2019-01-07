Newspaper headlines: NHS 'gene revolution' and Rooney arrest
The new long-term NHS spending proposals which are published on Monday make many of the front pages.
The Daily Telegraph says the 10-year plan will see every child with cancer offered genetic testing so they can receive more effective, personalised treatment.
It reports that the government hopes the overall plan will save 500,000 lives - a figure that is also splashed on the front pages of the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.
New technology is at the heart of the government's healthcare plan, the i newspaper says, and artificial intelligence will also be used to prevent "major killer conditions" in the coming years.
The Mail features a piece written by Chancellor Philip Hammond, in which he says the NHS must improve efficiency to ensure the extra cash - a £20.5bn a year funding boost by 2023/24 - is not wasted.
He writes that the public "hates waste" in the NHS. With the new funding comes responsibility, he says, adding that leaders of the NHS "must now get on and deliver".
Meanwhile, the Times claims to have seen an analysis which shows that even with the extra money, the health service has a £1bn "budget hole" for the coming year.
In its opinion column, the Express describes the new funding as a much-needed "shot in the arm".
But in the Sun's view, without reform of the NHS the extra billions are a "sticking plaster on a patient that needs far more serious surgery".
The Daily Telegraph agrees; in its leader column the paper calls the 10-year plan an injection of "vast sums of taxpayers' money into an unreformed system".
It claims the NHS will be, as it puts it, "clamouring" for more money in a few years' time and calls for a "proper and honest debate" about how the UK finances and organises its health and social care system.
Rooney's arrest in US
The photograph of footballer Wayne Rooney, which was taken by police in the US following his arrest, features on the front pages of many of this morning's papers.
The former England and Manchester United captain was arrested for "public intoxication", which his spokesman said was a result of feeling "disorientated" after taking sleeping tablets on a flight while drinking.
According to the Daily Mirror, as well as falling foul of the law, Rooney could be in trouble with sponsors. It quotes a US brand executive who says "nowhere in the world is a clean-cut image more important to a sports star than in America".
The Daily Star reports that DC United player Rooney had to pay just over £90 in a fine and costs. "Based on his salary at the US club, it would take him four minutes and 43 seconds to make the money to pay his fine," the paper says.
Brexit stalemate
The latest reports on Brexit also feature in several papers. The Guardian says that Theresa May is preparing to make what it calls a "desperate plea" to EU leaders to "rescue" her Brexit deal.
The newspaper says the prime minister wants concessions on the Irish border issue so she can win over MPs ahead of the meaningful vote in the Commons next week.
Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson writes in the Telegraph in support of a no-deal Brexit.
The Conservative MP says leaving without a deal is "closest to what people actually voted for" in the in-out EU referendum in 2016.
According to the Daily Mail, several ministers are set to put pressure on Mrs May to once again delay a vote in the Commons on her deal.
The paper quotes a source as saying if more time is needed to negotiate the concessions from Brussels that would see the deal pass through Parliament, then the vote should be postponed again.
The Times suggests it is hard to see how either the Conservatives or Labour can benefit from the Brexit stalemate. It quotes a poll saying most Tory members would prefer to leave the EU without a deal rather than under Mrs May's terms.
But it also highlights Labour's problems, as a recent poll showed 72% of party members want a second referendum - which leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously said is "not an option for now". The paper predicts it will be a "complicated and unpredictable" year in politics.
'Low value' university courses
Meanwhile, the i newspaper covers a report which claims students on some university courses are "effectively being mis-sold" the value of their degrees.
According to the Conservative think tank Onward, up to 25% of students are taking courses that fail to deliver long-term earnings that justify how much they cost.
The report said the course that returns the lowest average earnings 10 years after graduation is creative arts and design.
The Mail laments that if graduates on what it calls "Mickey Mouse courses" do not earn enough to repay their student debts, the taxpayer is left "picking up the bill".
The Sun covers the same story with the headline: "Uni fees 2:2 high".
And as trade talks between the United States and China begin, there is growing pressure on negotiators to reach a deal, according to the Financial Times.
The paper says global markets have been rattled by fears of an economic slowdown - partly, it says, due to the fallout from the trade war between Washington and Beijing.