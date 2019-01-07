Image caption The government's 10-year plan for the NHS, which is published on Monday, is the top story for the Express. The paper calls the strategy "revolutionary" and reports that the government hopes it could save 500,000 lives. Improved maternity care, stroke therapy and extra support for the elderly are among the new benefits touted.

The Telegraph also leads with the health strategy. It says a "gene revolution" will see tests given to all children with cancer as well as adults with the most difficult illnesses to treat. The tests mean patients will be able to receive personalised treatment to boost how well it works. Meanwhile, ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has written in the paper claiming a no-deal Brexit is closest to what people voted for.

The i also leads on the publication of the long-term plan. The paper reports mental health will also gain its biggest-ever investment under the plan, the paper adds.

The Mail also focuses on the promise of DNA testing for all children with cancer so they can receive tailored treatment. But the paper also reports on a warning from Chancellor Philip Hammond who, writing in the newspaper, says the NHS must improve efficiency so any extra cash is not wasted.

The Times warns the NHS is already short of £1bn for the coming year. The newspaper says it has seen an analysis suggesting the extra £20bn of cash promised for the health service in Monday's plan will "fall short of what is needed to deal with the rising pressures".

The Guardian says the "deepening" staffing crisis in the NHS could risk the vision set out in the 10-year health plan, according to doctors' leaders and experts. But the paper's top story is on Brexit. It says the PM is preparing to make a "desperate plea" to EU leaders asking for a concession on the controversial Irish backstop. Downing Street said compromises can still be won in order to get MPs to back the deal, the paper adds.

The Metro is one of several papers to lead on footballer Wayne Rooney, who was arrested for "public intoxication" at an airport in Virginia, US, last month. Rooney's spokesman has said his arrest was the result of feeling "disorientated" after taking sleeping tablets on a flight while drinking.

The face of the former England captain, 33, is also on the front page of the Sun. Rooney was charged and paid a $25 (£19.60) fine and $91 (£71.50) costs on 4 January, according to court documents.

The Mirror also pictures the former Manchester United captain, who now plays for Major League Soccer's DC United. A statement from his current club said it was a "private matter for Wayne" and they will handle it internally.

Monday's Star also features Rooney's mugshot. He was arrested at Dulles International Airport on 16 December after returning from a one-day trip to Saudi Arabia.

The international edition of the FT looks ahead to talks between US and Chinese negotiators, who will meet in Beijing on Monday for trade talks. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed a trade truce at last month's G20 summit. The two economies - the world's largest - are locked in a trade battle and have imposed tariffs on each others' goods.

The new long-term plan for the NHS has a focus on preventing ill-health

The fate of Theresa May's Brexit deal will be decided upon by MPs next week in a vote expected on 14 or 15 January

'Low value' university courses

Meanwhile, the i newspaper covers a report which claims students on some university courses are "effectively being mis-sold" the value of their degrees.

According to the Conservative think tank Onward, up to 25% of students are taking courses that fail to deliver long-term earnings that justify how much they cost.

The report said the course that returns the lowest average earnings 10 years after graduation is creative arts and design.

The Mail laments that if graduates on what it calls "Mickey Mouse courses" do not earn enough to repay their student debts, the taxpayer is left "picking up the bill".

The Sun covers the same story with the headline: "Uni fees 2:2 high".

