The killing of a 51 year-old man on a train in Surrey is covered on many front pages.

An eyewitness tells the Daily Express that the victim, who was stabbed in front of his 14-year-old son, "didn't stand a chance".

The Daily Telegraph quotes a number of people around Clandon where the killer jumped off the London-bound train.

One describes a "suspicious man" who was "very sweaty and nervous". Another describes how the man had said he was "in a lot of trouble" before he ran off - leaving his hat behind.

Brexit 'holding facility'

According to the Politics Home website, the government will fill Manston airfield near Ramsgate in Kent with up to 150 lorries on Monday to carry out a major test of potential transport chaos in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It explains that under contingency measures, the disused airfield will become a "holding facility" for HGVs before they make their way to Dover.

The Independent online reports that the test will see some lorries released from the airfield during morning rush hour at around 08:00, while others will depart later.

The i reports fears of gridlock on the day when many are returning to work after the Christmas break.

The controversy over pay for university heads is highlighted by the Daily Telegraph.

It reports that the vice-chancellor of Exeter University is in line to receive a record pay-out of up to £830,000.

Sir Steve Smith will pick up what is described as a "bumper" annual pay and bonus package next year, under a lucrative deal awarded seven years ago.

Lecturers tell the paper the payment is "beyond all sense of reasonable balance" - and one says they will be made worse off under changes to their pensions proposed by the vice-chancellor.

An Exeter spokesman said Sir Steve had helped build one of the UK's leading research and teaching universities.

Harry in Norway

The Daily Mirror reports Prince Harry is to join one of Britain's biggest war exercises for 20 years.

The paper says the training mission in Norway, with 8.000 troops taking part, will be a show of strength against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Mirror quotes a royal source as saying the Duke is "relishing" his role with the Royal Marines, who will be on manoeuvres for several days.

Fracking showdown

Several papers, including the i and Daily Mail, feature research which links repeated miscarriages to faulty sperm.

The study by Imperial College London found that levels of DNA damage were twice as high in men whose partners had suffered multiple miscarriages.

The i notes that recurrent miscarriages have typically been attributed to health problems with the mother.

The author of the study tells the paper that by recognising men's sperm plays a role, it may be possible to design drugs to help.

The Guardian leads on what it calls a "clash" between regions and the government over fracking.

The paper reports that Greater Manchester will, in effect, stop companies from extracting underground shale gas in the region.

The i's headline sums it up as "UK fracking in jeopardy" and reports that Scotland, Wales, London, Leeds and Hull are also among those opposed to the developing industry because of fears over its environmental impact.

UK's most generous couple

And most of the papers have pictures of the the UK's newest lottery millionaires celebrating their good fortune with champagne.

Many pick up on the promise from Frances and Patrick Connolly to give away half of their £115m EuroMillions jackpot to family and friends.

The Daily Star suggests readers may benefit from their largesse by cutting out its front page "we love Pat and Frances" poster and putting it in their window.

The Sun simply calls the pair from County Down "the UK's most generous couple".