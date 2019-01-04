The son of radical cleric Abu Hamza is pictured on several front pages, including the Metro and Daily Mirror, after his arrest by police probing the murder of a security guard.

Imran Mostafa Kamel, 26, has been accused of possessing a firearm at the location of the stabbing in Mayfair, central London - although the charge he faces is not linked to the death of Tudor Simionov.

Elsewhere, Theresa May is widely pictured wearing what the Daily Mail describes as a pair of 1970s-style red trouser flares as she returns to Downing Street following the festive break.

But the Huffpost UK website says she faces "fresh hell" as a YouGov poll suggests that 57% of Conservative Party members would prefer to leave the EU without a deal.

The poll of more than 1,200 members was conducted in the days before Christmas.

The Financial Times says it shows the prime minister can not count on party activists to put pressure on sceptical Tory MPs to back her Brexit deal.

The Daily Telegraph says Mrs May is conducting an intense round of calls to EU leaders to plead for more concessions after Downing Street officials privately conceded the Commons vote on her deal will be lost as things stand.

Buzzfeed News says that after the cessation of hostilities over the Christmas break, the Brexit battle in the Conservative Party is swinging back into action.

The Guardian says Theresa May has returned to Downing Street to face a tumultuous January.

The Politico website points out that, as the prime minister is fond of saying, nothing has changed.

There is widespread interest in China's landing of a space craft on the far side of the moon.

It is, the i says, one giant leap for Chinese power.

Mary Dejevsky writes in the Guardian that there is a serious newcomer in international space exploration. She questions how far is the US prepared to watch while Beijing potentially races ahead in these sensitive areas.

She predicts the US and Russia will take a new interest in the moon.

'Inequality reminder'

Research into executive pay has identified today as Fatcat Friday, the papers note.

The Daily Express says a study shows the chief executives of leading UK companies will have been paid the average worker's entire annual salary by lunchtime.

It found that top bosses are paid 133 times more than the average worker.

The Daily Mirror says Fatcat Friday is a reminder of the inequality which still shames our country.

The Daily Express leads on the recall of four batches of blood pressure tablets over fears they could cause cancer.

The pills are said to contain a chemical used in rocket fuel.

'No motivation'

A call by doctors for obesity to be recognised as a disease rather than a lifestyle choice is challenged.

The Times says the Royal College of Physicians argues that obesity is caused by health inequalities, genetic influences and social factors.

The Daily Telegraph says one thing doctors ought to be able to agree on is that lifestyle decisions can make a profound difference.

In the Sun's view, most of us know we could lose weight if we tried, but what is our motivation if doctors say obesity is not our fault?

Elsewhere, a number of papers judge that Home Secretary Sajid Javid has over-reacted to the recent upsurge in the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats to get to Britain.

The Guardian says a true account of the current situation would recognise that most refugees still live in developing countries, and greater compassion should be shown towards those who need protection.

For the Financial Times, the numbers are still comparatively minor and could be addressed more rationally than by recourse to battleships.

However, the Sun's commentator, Ross Clark, thinks that to dismiss the growing cross-Channel traffic as insignificant is missing the point. It might be small numbers now, he says, but as word gets around, it is almost inevitable that more and more will try their luck.

Word power

Finally, two student drug dealers have been spared jail after a judge admitted he was impressed by their spelling and grammar in text messages arranging cannabis deals.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Judge David Hale - sitting at Swansea Crown Court - noted that the English in their messages was of a higher standard than that of most drug dealers.

The Daily Mail says Judge Hale did not want a prison sentence to damage their opportunities.

Instead, Luke Rance and Brandon Kerrison, who admitted the charges against them, were given community orders.

"Good grammar keeps drug dealers out of jail," is the headline in the Times.