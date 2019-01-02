The suspected terror attack on New Year's Eve at Manchester's Victoria railway station is reported on several front pages including the Daily Telegraph, Guardian and Daily Express.

The Sun carries the headline "panic on the platform" while Metro's splash says "nailed by hero cops".

Fares 'robbery'

Elsewhere, the increase in rail fares coming into effect on Wednesday is widely reported.

The i says the rise has pushed the cost of inter-city travel for some commuters above one pound per mile.

For the Daily Mirror it is "the great train robbery" after a year of chaos.

The Sun says they come after a hellish year in which passengers suffered strikes, timetable chaos and hugely disruptive engineering works.

According to the Daily Mail, the rail service is an unreliable "Third World" shambles for which the long-suffering public is paying through the nose.

In an article for the Daily Telegraph, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling says it is clear that improving the most congested network in Europe is not easy - and the disruption of last year was unacceptable.

There is disagreement on whether a tax on sugary foods would help tackle obesity after figures from Public Health England show that children are eating too much sugar.

The Daily Mail says the tax on sweet fizzy drinks forced manufacturers to reduce sugar content even before it was introduced, so extending it to food could create a wider revolution.

But the Daily Star says it would hit the poorest hardest - and more needs to be done to educate children that moderation and self-discipline are the keys to weight control.

The Daily Telegraph points out that evidence from other countries suggest such taxes do not work.

'Fine no show patients'

NHS England figures revealing that more than 15 million GP appointments are missed every year prompt the Daily Express to call for the introduction of a cash penalty for patients who fail to show up.

The paper - which leads on the figures - says the no-shows cause no end of inconvenience for GP surgeries while also penalising other patients who are made to wait weeks for an appointment of their own.

The discovery by the Times that the Foreign Office charges young British women the cost of bringing them back home after being rescued from forced marriages abroad is the paper's main story.

Its leader column says diplomats do an extraordinary job in trying to stop the marriages - and it is therefore all the more disheartening to learn that their humane and supportive approach is often vitiated by the mindless bureaucracy of Foreign Office accountants.

Frontier of space

And there is excitement at the latest advance in space exploration - the visit by a Nasa probe to an icy object more than six billion km (four billion miles) from Earth.

For the Daily Telegraph, the encounter with Ultima Thule - the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft - is a glorious reminder of what mankind is capable of achieving.

In the words of the Times, missions of this kind are at the frontier of pure science.

Mankind has always wondered how the world was made, it says, maybe we will soon find out just a little bit more.