Newspaper headlines: Javid 'backs down' and new hope for IVF couples

By BBC News Staff
  • 31 December 2018
Image caption The home secretary continues to make the front pages over the government's response to recent migrant crossings in the English Channel. The Daily Telegraph says Sajid Javid bowed to pressure after agreeing to send in more specialist patrol boats.
Image caption The same story also leads the i, which says the latest migrants to cross the Channel included a 10-year-old Iranian child.
Image caption "All at sea" is the Daily Mail's take on the issue. The paper describes Mr Javid's decision to recall two ships to British waters as "a humiliating U-turn".
Image caption The Daily Express reports that any migrants attempting the crossing will be rescued and sent straight back to France. A picture of Jimmy Osmond is also splashed across the front, after the pop star suffered a stroke.
Image caption 'New year... new hope for IVF couples' is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which says MPs are to consider a law to make access to treatment fairer.
Image caption The Sun claims thousands of soldiers are a facing a potential fire disaster similar to Grenfell at their army barracks. The paper says a report from the Ministry of Defence's watchdog, which carried the fire-risk warnings, was covered up but leaked to the Sun. It says the MoD hasn't commented on why the report was kept secret but the government insisted all barracks met fire safety standards.
Image caption Half of Britons believe their personal finances will improve or stay the same in the coming year, according to a poll in the Times.
Image caption And the Daily Star warns that the 'Beast from the East' is set to return to Britain, with some predicting the coldest winter on record.