Newspaper headlines: Javid flies home, and tributes to 'legend' June

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 December 2018
Image caption The Mail on Sunday leads on Home Secretary Sajid Javid cutting short his family holiday in South Africa amid growing criticism of his handling of the migrant "crisis" in the Channel. The paper says he will go to a series of emergency meetings in Whitehall on his return.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph claims Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has offered the home secretary the support of the Army, Navy and Air Force to try to stem the flow of migrants across the Channel.
Image caption The migrant story is also the lead in the Sunday Times, which has splashed a picture of Dame June Whitfield on its front page after she died at the age of 93. It says she "delighted audiences for generations".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror is one of the newspapers that has moved quickly enough to put the news of actress Dame June Whitfield's death on its front page. Its headline hails her as a "comedy legend" and the accompanying report says that her Absolutely Fabulous co-star Joanna Lumley was "heartbroken".
Image caption Education reforms have given private school pupils an advantage in the hunt for university places, reports the Guardian. It claims official figures, released in Parliament, suggest they are sitting easier GCSE exams that state schools are increasingly being barred from offering to pupils.
Image caption More High Street misery in 2019 is predicted in the Sunday Express, which says experts are expecting at least 10,000 shops to close.
Image caption And the Daily Star Sunday says serial killer Rose West is planning to appeal against her "life means life" conviction next year.