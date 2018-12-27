Newspaper headlines: Iceland crash and migrant warnings

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 December 2018
Image caption The car crash that killed three Britons, including a child, in Iceland is reported on most of Friday's front pages. The Daily Mirror leads on the story, quoting one witness saying: "It was horrible."
Image caption On its front page, the Times runs a picture of the air ambulance used to transport survivors of the crash. The paper's lead focuses on the growing number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain. "Ministers have been accused of allowing the UK to appear a 'soft touch'," the paper says.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph quotes the former head of Home Office immigration enforcement saying that the UK risks a humanitarian crisis unless it returns rescued migrants immediately to France. "Britain's border force, coastguards and lifeboats are being used as a taxi service for the migrants," David Wood tells the paper.
Image caption Police and border officials are struggling to stop a rising supply of illegal firearms into the UK, according to the Guardian. It quotes a law enforcement official saying "new and clean" weapons are being used in most shootings, where once guns were so difficult to obtain they would be "rented out" for multiple crimes.
Image caption Meanwhile, over in mainland Europe, there is "panic" over the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, according to the Daily Express. The paper says the remaining 27 EU countries would be forced to cover a "black hole" in the bloc's budget, if the UK walked away without paying the £39bn promised as part of the withdrawal deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i quotes Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urging that MPs be recalled to the Commons early to vote on Mrs May's deal. He believes the Christmas break should be cut, to allow the vote to take place next week.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that "every prisoner" is to be given a landline phone in their cell - at a cost of £17m - as part of a scheme that ministers believe will cut reoffending. "So much for punishment," the paper complains.
Image caption It might be chilly out but the Daily Star declares: "It's the end of winter." Officials are considering ending daylight saving time - removing the need to change clocks in autumn and spring - as early as next year, the paper explains. It would mean that the UK adopts British Summer Time all year round.
Image caption The sale of a majority stake in Gatwick Airport to French operator Vinci makes the lead story for the Financial Times. The deal had been delayed from before Christmas because of the drone incident that caused cancellations and delays to flights, the paper points out.
Image caption And the Sun's front page features a report about the Duchess of Sussex, focused on Meghan's first wedding to Trevor Engelson in 2011.