Newspaper headlines: NHS concerns on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 December 2018
Image caption Concerns about the National Health Service lead some newspapers, with the Times reporting that official figures show five million patients are forced to wait more than three weeks for a GP appointment every month. There are 1,000 fewer family doctors than when ministers pledged to recruit 5,000 more in 2015, the paper points out.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian suggests that NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens is at "loggerheads" with the government over the improvements that can be expected in return for the extra £20.5bn Theresa May promised to the service. The paper's sources have told it tensions emerged "amid sharp differences of opinion" over the ambitions for the service's long-term plan.
Image caption An education story, of sorts, leads the Daily Star, which has the latest in a series of reports focusing on the "snowflake generation". Children as young as nine "will now be able to meditate at school as they struggle with the 'daily grind'," the paper reports.
Image caption For others, Brexit is still the big story in town. The i says that after three full days of debate, cabinet ministers have urged Theresa May to consider "pulling" next Tuesday's vote on her Brexit deal to prevent a "devastating" defeat. "Back down or else," is their message, according to the paper's headline.
Image caption "What now, Prime Minister?" is the Daily Telegraph's take. The paper also says senior ministers have advised Mrs May that MPs will reject the Withdrawal Agreement she struck with the EU. "Ministers offered her four options, including a postponement of the vote, but came away exasperated when she refused to commit to any of them," the Telegraph says.
Image caption Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn is in the Daily Express's firing line. The paper says the Labour leader - a "lifelong critic of rich political donors" - has been "pleading for funds at an elite gathering of the rich". He "sped from the Commons to hold out a begging bowl for donations at a lavish dinner hosted by a club whose members pay a minimum £1,000 annual fee," the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports on the "mayhem" suffered by 30 million smartphone owners who were left without mobile internet coverage because of a "blackout" on O2's network on Thursday. "Along with frustration to millions of individuals, the glitch hit satnav services in a blow to taxi firms, couriers and food delivery services," the paper points out.
Image caption The Sun has images it says shows Arsenal footballers using nitrous oxide - or "hippy crack" - during a party at a West End club.
Image caption The Financial Times follows up on the arrest of the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. China has demanded the release of Meng Wanzhou, while its embassy in Ottawa accused US and Canadian authorities of having "seriously harmed" her human rights after she was arrested on Saturday, the paper reports.
Image caption The Metro reports on how police have arrested three young British men suspected of being involved in a neo-Nazi hate campaign that called for Prince Harry to be shot as a "race traitor" for marrying a mixed-race woman.
Image caption And the Daily Mirror leads on the case of Jamie Acourt - one of five men suspected of the racist killing of teenager Stephen Lawrence 25 years ago - who faces jail after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply "huge quantities" of cannabis resin.