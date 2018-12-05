Newspaper headlines: Data concerns put Facebook on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 December 2018
Image caption Concerns about the extent to which large companies are able to access and use our data lead several papers. Facebook "discussed cashing in on user data," reports the Guardian. Revelations that the social media giant has been "continuously uploading" call and text logs from Android phones emerged after MPs obtained some of the company's internal emails, the paper says.
Image caption The Metro puts the case simply, describing: "How Facebook spied on you... and your pals." Quoting the Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, the paper reports: "The tech giant knew keeping records of activity on Android phones would be controversial, so made it as 'difficult as possible' for users to find out."
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has been doing its own investigation into how it says personal data is "harvested and traded" by large multinationals. It concludes: "Health details, children's voice recordings and copies of passports can be at risk when customers tick an online consent box." The companies it names said they store data securely and according to European Union data protection laws.
Image caption Use of personal data is the second story for the Financial Times, which leads on the Brexit date going through the Commons. It says Theresa May has "moved to quell renewed anger" over the "backstop" plan included in the EU Withdrawal Agreement, which government legal advice showed would keep the UK tied to European rules "indefinitely".
Image caption As the Daily Express puts it, the prime minister was "desperately trying to win over Tory Brexit rebels", ahead of next Tuesday's vote on the deal. Mrs May has "offered MPs a parliamentary veto" on activating the backstop, the paper reports.
Image caption However, according to the Times, Mrs May's cabinet is urging her to delay the vote "amid fears that she is facing a defeat so catastrophic that it could bring down the government".
Image caption If the PM goes ahead with the vote, and loses, then Brussels might come to her rescue, says the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that the EU is prepared to put back the date on which the UK is due to leave the bloc - currently 29 March next year. Like the Times, the Telegraph uses a photograph of a tearful former President George W Bush touching the coffin of his father, George HW Bush, during Wednesday's state funeral of the 41st US president.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sun features comments from International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, who complains about Conservative backbenchers who voted with Labour to give the Commons more control over the Brexit process. "There is a real danger the Commons... may attempt to steal Brexit from the British people," he says.
Image caption The Daily Star declares itself a "Brexit-free zone" for those who are fed-up of the political saga. Instead, its front page reports on a school that has attracted criticism for setting pupils as young as nine homework asking whether Santa is real.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror has a very different kind of report from a school. Its front page carries a shocking picture of a teenage pupil who "casually poses with his 10in blade". Headlining the report "school gates, 2018," the paper says the image was taken as children left a Bristol school at the end of the day. South Gloucestershire Council said Downend School "acted quickly" to ensure student safety.
Image caption Finally, the i splashes on comments from the UK's genomics chief, who suggests that babies should be DNA-tested at birth to identify risks of cancer and other diseases.