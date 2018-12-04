Newspaper headlines: Brexit defeat 'humiliation' for May

  • 4 December 2018
Image caption A tumultuous day in the House of Commons, which saw the government defeated in three key votes relating to Brexit, dominates Wednesday's front pages. The Daily Telegraph sees the prime minister's authority ebbing away, using the headline: "The day May lost control."
Image caption The Daily Mirror agrees, describing Theresa May suffering a "humiliating hat-trick" of defeats in what its headline describes as "63 minutes of mayhem". It quotes Labour MP Ian Lavery saying the government is "in office but not in power".
Image caption For the Metro, the big story was that ministers were found guilty of contempt of Parliament by their fellow MPs for the first time in history. The effect is that the government will release the full legal advice it received before agreeing the Brexit deal, which had been withheld on the grounds it was against the national interest, the paper adds.
Image caption Another of the votes - to give Parliament a greater say in what happens if MPs reject Mrs May's Brexit deal - "appeared to reduce sharply the chances of a no-deal Brexit", according to the Financial Times. A majority of MPs are against the UK leaving without a deal, it explains. Many fear that scenario would cause huge economic damage to the UK.
Image caption "Parliament takes back control," is how the i describes the situation. It points out that the Commons will "get a say on 'Plan B' if May's deal is rejected", despite the prime minister's complaint that the "corrosive" debate "has gone on long enough".
Image caption According to the Daily Mail, the day's events have left "Brexit on a knife edge". The vote to give MPs a greater say "could even halt the Brexit process completely", the paper says, with former Attorney General Dominic Grieve suggesting it could lead to a further referendum on EU membership.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption The Daily Express claims to speak for the 17.4m people who voted Leave in the 2016 In-Out referendum, with its front-page headline warning politicians: "Sabotage Brexit at your peril." It sums up the defeat of the government by saying: "YOUR democratic vote was thrown into jeopardy with brazen MPs launching a coup."
Image caption Despite the defeats the PM "staggers on", according to the Guardian. "May went on to open the [Brexit] debate with a defiant speech, which some at Westminster said sounded like a first draft of her own political obituary, with the future of her government in doubt," it says.
