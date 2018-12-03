Newspaper headlines: Theresa May fighting on all Brexit fronts

  • 3 December 2018
Image caption Another week of blanket Brexit coverage looms and the Times reports the rapidly cooling relationship between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party and the Conservative government it has been propping up for the past 18 months could be about to freeze altogether. The DUP has "threatened to abandon" Theresa May in any confidence vote, should she fail to get her Brexit deal through Parliament, the paper says.
Image caption Labour is determined to force through that no-confidence motion, says the Metro. It quotes shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer warning his party would push for a general election if her proposed EU withdrawal agreement is rejected by MPs. Dozens of Conservative MPs have vowed to vote against the government, the paper reminds readers.
Image caption In the i's estimation, this leaves the current state of play as "Parliament versus Downing Street". The PM could provoke a constitutional crisis by refusing to release the legal advice she received ahead of agreeing the Brexit deal. However, the government fears the advice - which some claim concludes that the "backstop" arrangement would leave the EU with an effective veto on the UK leaving its customs rules - could prove "explosive" enough to scupper the deal, the paper adds.
Image caption The "backstop" - a temporary customs arrangement that would tie the UK to EU rules until a formal trade deal was agreed - is also the focus of the Daily Telegraph's front page. The paper says Theresa May's chief Brexit adviser warned her that activating the backstop would be a "bad outcome" for the UK, leading to regulatory checks in the Irish Sea and putting security co-operation at risk.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads on comments from Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who suggests that growing calls from Remainer MPs to hold another referendum on EU membership are a "gross betrayal of democracy". She writes in the paper that a fresh poll would "damage the trust between people and Parliament".
Image caption The Guardian covers the possibility of the government being held in contempt of Parliament, on its front page. However, its lead story examines the extent of racism in modern Britain. In a survey of 1,000 people from ethnic minorities, 43% felt they were likely to be overlooked for promotion in a way that felt unfair, while 38% said they had been wrongly suspected of shoplifting in the past five years, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Mail trumpets the success of its campaign to encourage readers to sign up as hospital volunteers. Some 7,296 people had signed up to contribute 420,000 hours of support for frontline staff, the paper says.
Image caption Meanwhile the Daily Mirror launches a Christmas campaign of its own, calling on readers to support the Trussell Trust, which runs food banks that could hand out 500,000 meals to children over the festive season. The paper's front page also plugs comments from TV presenter Noel Edmonds, who spoke after being kicked out of the jungle by viewers of ITV's I'm a Celebrity...
Image caption The Sun also features a photo of a svelte Edmonds declaring: "I'm no Mr Blobby!". The paper leads with a story suggesting Tracey Connelly, who was jailed for killing "Baby P" - her one-year-old son Peter Connelly - in 2009, has been granted contact with her other children.

