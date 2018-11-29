Newspaper headlines: NHS doctors and Tory MPs' festive threat

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 November 2018
Image caption The Guardian says immigration rules are to be relaxed to allow more doctors from outside the EU to fill widespread NHS gaps. The paper says the change comes as the government is under pressure to explain how health service under-staffing will be addressed after Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the number of Tory MPs who have spoken out against Theresa May's Brexit deal has hit 100. The PM's "charm offensive" is failing and most of her cabinet now privately believe it will not get through the Commons, it adds.
Image caption The i says Tory MPs have been told their Christmas could be "cancelled" if Theresa May loses the key Brexit vote. Whips have threatened to cut short Parliament's festive break if the PM faces a constitutional crisis, it explains.
Image caption The Metro calls the attempts to set up a TV Brexit debate between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn the "farce show". It reports the leaders fought over which channel should host the show as rival parties waded in and demanded to be included.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Thursday was an "insult to every rail user". On the day Network Rail was criticised for failing to deliver a reliable service, its former boss was presented with his CBE at Buckingham Palace, it reports.
Image caption The Daily Mirror focuses on the dental health of children - reporting NHS figures have suggested an addiction to sugary food and drink is fuelling a rise in the number needing to have all their teeth extracted.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a call for criminal investigations into British soldiers who served during the Troubles in Northern Ireland to be halted. The paper says a veteran has written a "damning letter" to government officials calling for an amnesty.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the announcement Unilever chief executive Paul Polman is to stand down in January. The move comes months after he lost a fight with shareholders over his bid to move the HQ of the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant to Rotterdam, says the FT.
Image caption The Sun reports comedian Seann Walsh will not be taking party in Strictly Come Dancing's live tour. His time on the BBC show was overshadowed by controversy after he was pictured in a newspaper kissing dance partner Katya Jones - leading to a break up with his girlfriend.
Image caption The Daily Star says it has been revealed rock star Ozzy Osbourne needed to have emergency treatment after getting an infection from a manicure.

