This weekend's FT leads with a report on the price of oil which has dropped to its lowest level in more than a year. Meanwhile, the paper also says the EU is "toughening its stance over fishing". According to the FT, the EU has threatened the UK could lose its right to extend the post-Brexit transition period beyond 2020 - if it does not allow European fishermen to fish in UK waters "well before" the transition period is triggered.