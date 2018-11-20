Newspaper headlines: Threat to Theresa May from Brexit's 'Dad's Army' abates

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 November 2018
Image caption The apparent failure of a plot among backbench Conservatives to unseat Prime Minister Theresa May is reported on several front pages. "Who do you think you are kidding?" is the Metro's headline, above a photograph of chief critic Jacob Rees-Mogg. It's a reference to a reporter likening the plotters to the hapless characters of BBC comedy Dad's Army.
Image caption The Times quotes a poll suggesting that 46% of voters wanted Mrs May to stay in post, against 33% last week. The "attempted coup... appears to have backfired", says the paper. Its lead story suggests the UK and US are leading an attempt to prevent former KGB agent Alexander Prokopchuk being elected president of global police body Interpol.
Image caption The Financial Times suggests Mrs May has "taken the wind out of" any attempted rebellion, ahead of her trip to Brussels to finalise the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Its lead story has more on the arrest of Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, suggesting he had been planning to merge the car firm with Renault.
Image caption Mrs May has promised cabinet ministers she will not let the UK be "trapped in a customs union" with Brussels, ahead of talks with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, according to the Daily Express.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph leads with comments from Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell, who suggested that Brexit could "split apart" the UK. "Scotland will be free to rejoin EU, says Spain," is the headline.
Image caption One man whose face appears on most of the day's front pages is TV presenter Noel Edmonds. The Sun uses a full-length photo of him in jungle garb as he prepares to join the contestants on I'm a Celebrity... The paper's lead story is an interview with a man who survived being shot after his wife and her lover hired an assassin.
Image caption The Daily Mail focuses on a report suggesting the number of problem gamblers aged 11 to 15 has quadrupled in two years to 55,000. It quotes the former chair of pressure group Action on Addiction saying: "We are on the brink of a gambling epidemic."
Image caption Ahead of a debate in the House of Lords about organ donation, the Daily Mirror leads with an interview with the desperate mother of seriously ill 13-month-old Oscar Dunkley. "Please find me a heart," is the paper's headline, above a photograph of the bright-eyed toddler.
Image caption And the Guardian leads with analysis of voting patterns across Europe, which suggests that one person in every four on the continent supports populist parties.