Newspaper headlines: Police warning over 'violent thugs'

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 November 2018
Image caption Concerns about the police's ability to stop violence without greater public support make several front pages. A still image from a video showing someone aiming a "Kung-Fu kick" at a grounded policewoman illustrates the story on the Daily Express front page.
Image caption As the Daily Mail reports, the chairman of the Police Federation - which represents rank-and-file officers - says a "walk on by" culture is leaving officers vulnerable. Ken Marsh says officers might be forced to let violent criminals go unless they receive greater support from the public.
Image caption "Are we now in a society where, if we think we can't detain somebody, we just let them go?" Mr Marsh is quoted as saying on the Daily Telegraph front page. Its lead story follows the ongoing political saga over Brexit, quoting Theresa May's critics admitting their attempts to unseat the PM have "stalled".
Image caption Tory rebels' attempts to force a no-confidence vote in Mrs May risk causing "appalling chaos" in the UK, according to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who's quoted on the Guardian's front page.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i leads with the possibility that the transition period between the UK officially leaving the EU and any new relationship coming into effect could be extended to 2022.
Image caption Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne's arrest on suspicion of sexual assault leads papers including the Daily Mirror. The 51-year-old, who denies the charge, is to appear in court next month.
Image caption The Times reports that doctors who work for insurance company Travel Insurance Facilities are being investigated by the General Medical Council amid accusations they denied suitable care to policyholders. The company is quoted inside the paper saying decisions were based on expert medical advice, clinical fact, aviation medicine and experience, and adding that its cost-containment programme was about cutting bills and eliminating fraud, not denying cover.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the arrest of Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in relation to claims of financial misconduct. The company's chief executive has said Mr Ghosn will be sacked, although Japanese prosecutors have yet to comment.
Image caption The Sun reports the Parole Board ruling that "black cab rapist" John Worboys, who was jailed in 2009 for assaults on 12 women in London, must remain behind bars. "Now throw away the key," the paper's headline demands.