Paper headlines: Crucial week for May and return of I'm A Celeb

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 November 2018
Image caption Theresa May's attempts to win support for her draft Brexit withdrawal agreement is the focus of many of the papers. The Guardian says she will try to seize back the initiative with a "defiant speech" to business leaders.
Image caption The Daily Express claims Mrs May will go on the offensive by insisting the Brexit deal will return border controls to Britain.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the prime minister will warn her cabinet rebels the draft agreement is non-negotiable. The paper's front page also trumpets former foreign secretary Boris Johnson's plan "to save Brexit" - outlined in his weekly column for the paper.
Image caption Mr Johnson is one of nine Tory MPs picked out by the i as contenders in the race to succeed Mrs May.
Image caption Former Tory chief whip Andrew Mitchell has warned MPs against "hunting down" Mrs May for the party leadership, according to the Times. The paper quotes Mr Mitchell as saying any contest would do the party "untold damage".
Image caption The EU's proposal to extend the post-Brexit transition period until December 2022 is the lead in the Financial Times, with the story explaining that the length of any extension is "in theory the only outstanding issue in the 585-page agreement to be resolved".
Image caption The return of TV programme I'm A Celebrity features on many of the front pages - and inspires the Metro's Brexit-related headline "I'm the PM, you won't get me out of here".
Image caption "Brexit: Army at ready" declares the Daily Mirror. The paper reports that troops have been put on standby to combat any chaos which might result from a "no-deal Brexit". Its front page also offers an early verdict on Holly Willoughby's debut on I'm A Celebrity, saying co-host Dec had taken the reins and cracked the gags.
Image caption I'm A Celebrity is splashed across the front of the Daily Star. The paper says Declan Donnelly, who kicked off the new series without his usual sidekick Ant McPartlin, hadn't forgotten about his friend.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on claims that the backgrounds of thousands of foreign doctors are being checked after a woman with no qualifications was allowed to work as an NHS psychiatrist for more than 20 years.
Image caption The Sun details a fracas which resulted in five soldiers from the Queen's Guard being arrested after a drunken brawl in Windsor. Police said the men had been released under investigation. The paper quotes an Army spokesman as saying the five guards were arrested over an "incident" in Windsor.