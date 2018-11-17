Newspaper headlines: Tory rebels make move and 'Brussels bullies'

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 November 2018
Image caption The question of whether Theresa May will have the support to continue as prime minister still dominates the papers. The Sunday Telegraph reports that 25 letters of no confidence in the PM have been submitted - with Tory MP Zac Goldsmith adding his to the pile.
Image caption The Sunday Express claims former cabinet ministers Boris Johnson and David Davis have had talks to decide which of them should stand to replace the prime minister - if there is a vote of no confidence.
Image caption Theresa May has allowed Britain to be "blackmailed and bullied" by Brussels - that's according to the former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab in an interview with the Sunday Times. It quotes him as saying the PM should walk away from the talks rather than submit to the "predatory" behaviour of "dark forces" in Brussels.
Image caption The Observer carries a warning from the European Union that a longer transition period will add an extra £10bn to the UK's so-called divorce bill.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday has spoken to a teacher who claims vulnerable children at her school are being "tricked" into believing they are the wrong sex. It says 17 pupils at the school are in the process of changing gender.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on a mother of three who took her own life after her daughter said she was chased by the NHS for prescription fees.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday reports that dolls containing banned chemicals were seized by customs on the way to the UK - but there are fears others may still have got through.