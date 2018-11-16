Newspaper headlines: 'May calls in cavalry' and cabinet ultimatum

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 November 2018
Image caption Brexit once again dominates the front pages. The Times says the prime minister has turned to "old friends" in the face of a potential rebellion. The paper describes Amber Rudd, who returned to the cabinet, as an "ultra loyalist".
Image caption The Daily Express follows a similar theme with its headline "May calls in cavalry to fight coup".
Image caption Ms Rudd is splashed across the front of the Daily Telegraph. The paper claims a "gang of five" cabinet ministers will give the PM an ultimatum - that their continued support depends on her making changes to the withdrawal agreement.
Image caption The Financial Times sums up the last few days as "the week it all went wrong" for Brexit. The paper carries a minute-by-minute account of how the drama unfolded.
Image caption The i claims number 10 is preparing for a vote of no confidence "as early as Tuesday". It says the new Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is expected to be among the contenders to replace Theresa May.
Image caption The Daily Mail carries an interview with the prime minister, who talks about how her husband Philip helped her through "a pretty heavy couple of days". It says he poured her a large whisky after she finished her five-hour cabinet meeting.
Image caption "Swine dining" is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which claims Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage had "a cosy chat at a posh restaurant" in the midst of the "Brexit crisis". The paper calls the duo, who led the Leave campaign during the referendum, the "chief architects" of the current situation.
Image caption The Guardian chooses to lead on the United Nations' criticism of the government's austerity policies, saying that they have caused "great misery". It reports that a UN envoy described the levels of child poverty in the UK as "a social calamity".
Image caption And Strictly Come Dancing is the focus for the Daily Star, which asks if the Strictly "curse" has struck again.