Newspaper headlines focus on Theresa May's Brexit battle

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 November 2018
Image caption Thursday's front pages are taking stock of the draft Brexit agreement, revealed after PM Theresa May won the backing of her cabinet after a marathon meeting. And the Daily Express sums up Mrs May's stance with the headline: "It's my deal... or no Brexit."
Image caption Pointing out that the cabinet was split on the deal before Mrs May secured its collective backing, the i says she faces further battles. Unhappy Tory MPs are circulating letters calling for a no-confidence vote, while Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists are considering pulling their support for the government, the paper adds.
Image caption As the Guardian points out, the cabinet split is reflected in both the wider Conservative party and the nation as a whole.
Image caption The strength of feeling is demonstrated by a Daily Telegraph interview in which Mrs May's former chief of staff describes the deal as a "capitulation" to Brussels. The paper's headline quotes the PM's view that "there will be difficult days ahead".
Image caption As the Financial Times sees it, Mrs May is braced for a "backlash". She "immediately faced the renewed threat of a challenge by furious Brexit-supporting MPs", who claimed they had the support of 48 MPs required to trigger an "immediate" no-confidence vote, it adds.
Image caption As the Times puts it, the PM has "papered over the cracks" in cabinet unity. But it adds: "Mrs May will face a hostile reception from Tory Brexiteers when she makes a Commons statement today as they decide whether to trigger a leadership contest."
Image caption In the Metro's view, Conservative MPs have a simple decision to make: "Back May or sack May."
Image caption But the Daily Mirror interprets the PM's stance as having "squared up" to her opponents. With the headline "War cabinet", the paper says Mrs May warned her critics to back her or "face a no-deal exit, or even no Brexit".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sun's front-page headline makes its interpretation of events perfectly clear. It describes Britain as "in the mire" and quotes both Brexiteers and Remainers describing the deal as the "worst of both worlds".
Image caption If the ongoing political saga is just a little too much for you, there is at least light relief in the Daily Star. Its front page focuses on "secrets" revealed by a former royal chef, who claims the Queen eats bananas with a fork. "One won't eat like a monkey," says its headline.

