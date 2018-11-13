Newspaper headlines: 'Moment of truth' for Brexit deal

By BBC News Staff
Image caption Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the potential Brexit agreement. The Telegraph calls it the "moment of truth".
Image caption The Guardian features four of the key cabinet ministers who Theresa May needs to back her deal - Matt Hancock, Liam Fox, Andrea Leadsom and Philip Hammond.
Image caption The Express leads with Mrs May's claim that this deal is the best for Britain. It says she faces the fight of her political life to convince her colleagues, Parliament and the country to accept it.
Image caption The Financial Times also describes it as the moment of truth. It says the prime minister faces her most dangerous moment in her premiership as she tries to persuade a divided cabinet to back the draft treaty.
Image caption The prime minister faces accusations of betrayal after unveiling her Brexit deal, according to the Times.
Image caption "Brexit deal on the table," declares the Metro.
Image caption The i reports Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith's claims that Mrs May's days as prime minister are numbered.
Image caption The Daily Mail also leads on Brexit, as well as carrying the official photograph of Prince Charles and his family marking his 70th birthday.
Image caption That picture is splashed across the front of the Sun, alongside the headline "the grin of Wales".
Image caption The Daily Mirror focuses on a different story - the man who died after contracting rabies in Morocco. The paper says the British dad died after an "agonising two month ordeal".
Image caption And police receiving an extra £150,000 to continue their search for Madeleine McCann is the main story in the Daily Star. The paper says the money gives them six more months to chase "a final line of inquiry".

