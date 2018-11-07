Paper headlines: Trump eyes re-election and Charles 'not stupid'

By BBC News Staff
Image caption The US mid-term elections dominate the front pages. The Times leads with a photo of the US president's heated exchange with the press, saying Donald Trump has set his sights on re-election.
Image caption The Financial Times goes with the president's call for bipartisanship with the Democrats. It reports that Mr Trump says there is scope for collaboration after the Republicans lost the House of Representatives.
Image caption The Guardian says Mr Trump lashed out after the results and has threatened a "warlike" response if the Democrats investigate him.
Image caption 'Fightback against Trump begins' declares the front page of the i.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph splashes on an interview with Prince Charles, who vows that he will not be a "meddling" king. The paper quotes him as saying he doesn't intend to continue his public campaigning because he's "not that stupid".
Image caption That story is also the lead in the Daily Express, which says the interview to mark the prince's 70th birthday is the first time he has talked publicly about how he will behave as king.
Image caption 'What have we become?' asks the Daily Mirror, after a 98-year-old war veteran was left fighting for his life following an attack by burglars.
Image caption One of the latest victims of the spate of stabbings in London makes the front of the Metro. It says a community worker who made three teenagers promise to stay alive has been left "devastated" after one of them was killed.
Image caption A 50-year-old woman who has become the UK's oldest mother of quadruplets features on the front of the Sun, which says 35 medics helped deliver the "miracle tots".
Image caption 'Corrie star stalker hell' is the headline in the Daily Star. The paper says actor Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt in Coronation Street, has been targeted by an online stalker.