Newspaper headlines: 'We're on a knife edge' and Brexit leak

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 November 2018
Image caption Knife crime makes the front pages of many of Wednesday's papers. Children are most at risk of a knife attack on their way home from school, according to the Metro, which focuses on research published in the BMJ.
Image caption The same story makes the front of the Guardian, which says doctors are calling for school closing times to be staggered to reduce the risk of violence.
Image caption 'We're on a knife edge' declares the Sun, following the latest fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in London. The papers says his death was the 250th related to knife crime in the UK this year.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the leaked document which appears to show how the government intends to sell its Brexit deal to the public. It says Theresa May has been accused of secretly lining up a Brexit deal behind the backs of her cabinet.
Image caption Brexit is also the focus for the i, which says the prime minister has put cabinet ministers on standby to be ready to sign off a deal.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the accusations aimed at pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU and an insurance company owned by its founder Arron Bank over the illegal use of customer data in the Brexit vote.
Image caption The Times splashes on the paper's investigation into the government's use of "gagging clauses". It says the engineering company hired by the government to test cladding after the Grenfell Tower fire was banned from criticising the prime minister.
Image caption A nine-year-old girl begged for work to feed her family after Universal Credit left her family completely broke, reports the Daily Mirror.
Image caption The Daily Express' main story is the paper's call for "justice" for 300 women who, it says, were "robbed" of their war widows' pension because they fell in love again.
Image caption And the Daily Star claims two British Army veterans selling poppies were "booted out" of a shopping centre over public safety concerns.