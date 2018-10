Image caption

"Hammond's giveaway gamble" is the headline in the Times, which says the chancellor went on a spending spree in the Budget, as he declared the era of austerity was coming to an end. The paper reports Philip Hammond loosened the purse strings in tax cuts and increased spending across Whitehall, which will equate to £103bn in extra government spending over five years. But the Times adds the injection of cash is in lieu of running a budget surplus over five years.