Image caption

The FT leads on a Bank of England warning to Brussels, as it calls on EU banks to do more to protect cross-border financial services from the risks of a no-deal, or cliff-edge, Brexit. The Bank of England says up to £41tn of derivatives contracts maturing after Brexit are at risk. The paper also pictures Nikki Haley following her surprise decision to resign as UN ambassador. Formerly seen as a key ally of Mr Trump, many now believe she could end up as his political rival.