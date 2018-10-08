Newspaper headlines: Post-Brexit trade and diabetes "scandal"

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 October 2018
Image caption The Financial Times leads on an interview with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Speaking to the paper he said Japan would welcome Britain to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal "with open arms" after Brexit but urged compromise to avoid a no-deal scenario.
Image caption The Times reports Brexiteers have told Theresa May any customs arrangements with the EU must end by the next election in 2022. The paper says the prime minister is hoping to break the deadlock in negotiations by committing to keep the UK in the EU's present customs arrangements after the transition period ends in December 2020.
Image caption Tens of thousands of diabetics have had their lives put at risk because they were given the wrong medication, according to the Daily Express. The paper calls the revelations, which come from the charity Diabetes UK, a "scandal", reporting that 260,000 patients were given dosage errors last year and almost 10,000 suffered potentially fatal incidents because of poor insulin management.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on its own investigation into senior British doctors helping couples to choose the sex of their baby by recommending centres abroad for the procedure. Gender selection is illegal in the UK and the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority launched an investigation into the practice last night, the paper reports.
Image caption One of the UK's largest police forces has set targets to investigate fewer than half of reported crimes, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says West Yorkshire Police has decided to "screen out" 56% of cases, amid rising levels of recorded crime.
Image caption The Metro's front page covers the death of two runners at the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday. They both collapsed after crossing the finishing line. The two men, one in his 30s and another in his 20s, suffered cardiac arrests and later died in hospital, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that comedian Seann Walsh and dancer Katya Jones have apologised after pictures circulated of the Strictly Come Dancing partners kissing.
Image caption "Blame it on the boozy" is the headline in the Sun, which reports that the Strictly pair blamed the "mistake" on being drunk.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also covers the pairs' apology, saying the "Strictly curse strikes again" - a reference to a string of romances and relationship breakups following past series of the the show.