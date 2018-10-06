Newspaper headlines: Group GP appointments and Russia 'targets teens'

  6 October 2018
Image caption The Times says the Kremlin is targeting British teenagers through Russian-controlled accounts as part of an online "disinformation campaign". Accounts have posed as Harry Potter fans and used images of celebrities such as actress Emma Watson to gain young followers on social media, the newspaper reports.
Image caption The Telegraph reports that patients will be expected to see their GPs in groups of up to 15 under plans being considered by the NHS. It says the scheme is an attempt to ease strains on family doctors but patients' groups say people would feel "incredibly uncomfortable" discussing personal matters in shared appointments.
Image caption The i reports on a "national shortage" of EpiPens, with parents being told to use devices beyond their expiry dates. The Department of Health issued an alert to healthcare professionals last week, the paper says.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the news Unilever has scrapped plans to relocate its headquarters from London to the Netherlands. The company, which makes Marmite and Dove soap, abandoned the move after a "shareholder rebellion", the paper reports.
Image caption For the Express the Unilever news is a "victory for Brexit Britain". The paper reports major shareholders were angered by the planned move, which would have cut the firm off from the financial centre of the City of London.
Image caption The Guardian says Theresa May has drawn up plans for a "secret charm offensive" to persuade Labour MPs to back her Brexit deal even if it damages Jeremy Corbyn's chances of being prime minister. Senior Conservatives have been privately making the case that the national interest of avoiding a no-deal situation is more important than forcing a general election, it says.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the headline "Don't cheer your kids", reporting that parents have been banned from shouting out at children's football matches to reduce the pressure on players. The paper says parents have been "silenced" and referees will have the power to give a red card to offenders.