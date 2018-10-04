Newspaper headlines: Here come the 'Novichokle brothers'

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 October 2018
Image caption A photo of four men identified by Dutch and UK officials as Russian spies who tried to hack into the chemical weapons watchdog is on the front pages. The Daily Telegraph says security services are making a co-ordinated effort to foil Vladimir Putin's network of cyber attackers.
Image caption Other revelations from the UK and US followed the announcement in the Netherlands - and the Guardian says it has escalated the diplomatic war between the West and Russia.
Image caption The Sun dubs the four men, who were expelled from the Netherlands, the "Novichokle brothers". It says Russia's spies were a global laughing stock after their bungled bid to sabotage the Salisbury Novichok probe was exposed.
Image caption For the Metro, the four spy suspects are "novichumps". It says they were caught red handed trying to hack the organisation probing the Salisbury poisoning.
Image caption Russia was "caught in the act", says the headline in the Times. It says the seizure of phones and laptops revealed a trove of evidence linking military intelligence service the GRU to cyber-attacks around the globe.
Image caption "Carry on spying", says the i. The Russian agents' cover was blown as a global campaign of cyber warfare was revealed, it adds.
Image caption The Financial Times says the West launched a "transatlantic offensive" against Vladimir Putin's espionage activities" after accusing Russia of a "brazen" cyber crime spree.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports the West is vowing to dismantle the "cyber war network" amid warnings Vladimir Putin could target a UK power station.
Image caption The Daily Express carries comments from an academic who suggests the "bungling" agents sent to the Netherlands were part of an 80,000-strong spy network.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on a "hospital waste horror" - a probe into how a contractor for the NHS allowed tonnes of human body parts and medical waste to pile up at a private site.
Image caption The Daily Star reports comments from Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness, who says the flirtatious behaviour of Del Boy in the 1980s sitcom could see him arrested today.

