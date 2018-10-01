Newspaper headlines: Brexit, Boris Johnson, and a field of wheat

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 October 2018
Image caption The Daily Mirror joins several papers in featuring a photograph of Boris Johnson jogging through a wheat field - in what it says was a "stunt" designed to mock Theresa May as he steps up a bid to become prime minister. Mrs May once said the "naughtiest" thing she did as a child was running through a wheat field.
Image caption The i looks ahead to Mr Johnson's speech at the Conservative Party conference describing it as the "moment of truth" for the former foreign secretary and his leadership ambitions.
Image caption The Guardian leads with comments from Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson who has urged the Conservatives to "get behind the prime minister" ahead of Mr Johnson's speech. Senior MPs have also begun to "shore up" Mrs's May's authority, it adds.
Image caption The Times focuses on Brexit - reporting Theresa May is preparing to limit Britain's ability to strike free-trade deals in a significant concession to the EU aimed at breaking the deadlock in negotiations. The paper says she is ready to strike a "grand bargain".
Image caption The Daily Express says radical tax cuts for individuals and businesses could be introduced to turbocharge the economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit. It quotes a cabinet source as saying the move is designed to attract new investment if talks between the UK and EU fail.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports what it describes as a "migration revolution" - plans for a post-Brexit work visa scheme which will see far fewer low-skilled people allowed in from Europe in the future.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says patients who visit their GP with possible signs of cancer are to be promised a diagnosis within three weeks under new government proposals.
Image caption The Sun reports claims about the past of a contestant on the BBC TV show The Apprentice.
Image caption Metro reports proposals from the transport secretary to make it far easier for rail passengers who experience delays to claim compensation via a "one click" process on their smartphones.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the ousting of General Electric chief executive John Flannery amid a profit warning from the US conglomerate.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning