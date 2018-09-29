Newspaper headlines: 'Boris vs May' and 'disgraceful' data breach

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 September 2018
Image caption Most of the focus is on the Conservatives in Sunday's papers, as their conference gets under way in Birmingham. "Boris vs May - now it's war," is the Sunday Times headline. The paper says the PM has launched a campaign to keep her job, as ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson sets out his manifesto for the Tories to win the next election - and suggests building a bridge to Ireland.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says the Tory Party faces a potential fine of up to £2m after its conference app exposed personal details of conference attendees, including cabinet ministers. The details of MPs could be accessed by anyone impersonating them up until Saturday afternoon, the paper says.
Image caption The Observer reports that the government will produce the first official guidelines on the maximum amount of time young people should spend on social media. It says there are growing fears about links to mental illness.
Image caption The prime minister is taking the fight to Labour, says the Sunday Express, which reports Theresa May has set out her blueprint to build a better Britain. The paper says MPs have warned that Brexit alone "will not win the next election".
Image caption "Save our parks," says the Mail on Sunday, which launches its own campaign to do just that on its front page. It says thousands of parks are falling into disrepair or being sold off by cash-strapped councils.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday reports that Gerry McCann wept as he said he will one day be reunited with his missing daughter Madeleine - who disappeared in 2007.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning