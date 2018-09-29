Newspaper headlines: Facebook breach and UK future 'at risk'

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 September 2018
Image caption Saturday's papers lead on a variety of stories. The Daily Telegraph reports on an announcement from Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Police officers, teachers, social workers and council officials will be given a new legal duty to take a "public health" approach to violent crime, the paper says.
Image caption The i Weekend carries an interview with the justice secretary, who says Boris Johnson's rival Brexit strategy threatens the survival of the UK because it's hard to see how the plan would not end in Northern Ireland leaving. The paper says the PM will face a tough reception from her party at the Tory conference in Birmingham.
Image caption The FT Weekend says the government wants a review of Britain's auditing industry. The role of audit companies in the collapse of outsourcer Carillion and retailer BHS has raised concerns about the way the sector operates, Business Secretary Greg Clark tells the paper. It also reports that Facebook has asked the FBI to investigate a breach of up to 50m user accounts.
Image caption "Exclusions from school drive rising gang crime," is the headline on the Times front page, which reports on a Home Office study set to be published on Monday. The paper says the report found that a large proportion of children groomed by drugs gangs were recruited after being excluded from school.
Image caption The Guardian says hundreds of academics have been accused of bullying students in the past five years, according to Freedom of Information requests. It reports this has prompted concerns that a culture of harassment and intimidation is thriving in the UK's leading universities.
Image caption The Daily Express says Theresa May has ordered the end of what it calls an "army witch-hunt" of Northern Ireland veterans, over incidents for which they have already been cleared.
Image caption The Sun leads on an interview with Gary Barlow, who has spoken for the first time about the death of his daughter Poppy. The Take That singer tells the paper about the lasting impact of the stillbirth of his daughter in 2012.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says a Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer has criticised one of the show's locations - Blackpool. Johannes Radebe's remark has sparked fury in the town, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Star says a former policeman has insisted the Maddie McCann case must be solved. Otherwise "it will happen again", David Videcette tells the paper.

