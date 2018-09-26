The Papers: Salisbury hitman 'is Russian colonel'

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 September 2018
Image caption The Metro joins many other papers in leading on the revelation that one of two suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent poisoning has been identified as Colonel Anatoliy Chepiga, a Russian intelligence officer and former Russian war hero. It also features a large image of Jeremy Corbyn after he closed the party conference on Wednesday saying Labour "will unite and govern".
Image caption Passport images of Anatoliy Chepiga, the man wanted for the poisoning of the Skripals, make for a dramatic front page in the Telegraph. Chepiga, who entered the UK in March under the pseudonym Ruslan Boshirov, is a high-ranking officer in Russian military intelligence, the paper reports.
Image caption Focusing on the "unmasked hitman" who is suspected of carrying out the Salisbury nerve agent attack, the Express is among many papers to report that Chepiga was given Russia's highest military honour by President Vladimir Putin.
Image caption The Mail has the headline "Unmasked" under a picture showing an early passport image of Colonel Chepiga. It says Putin's lies have been "laid bare".
Image caption The Times, which carries a picture of Colonel Anatoliy Chepiga while serving in Chechnya, details the Russian intelligence officer's military background - and suggests a grudge may have been a factor in the attempted murder of Mr Skripal.
Image caption The Guardian leads on Jeremy Corbyn's keynote speech at the close of the Labour conference, singling out his vow to vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit plans - unless Theresa May can find a way to keep Britain in the customs union.
Image caption The i focuses on the Labour leader's defiant claim that his party is "ready" for power. It lists some of the key points from his closing speech, in which he called on Labour to close ranks and drive the Tories from office.
Image caption In a change of tone, the Daily Star's front page hails a "dramatic U-turn" by Heinz following a campaign by the paper to revert to the name Salad Cream over the "unpopular new title" Sandwich Cream.

