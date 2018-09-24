Front pages examine Labour Party conference

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 September 2018
Image caption Several papers focus on the Labour party conference in Liverpool, with the i flagging up a vote among party members on whether to have another Brexit referendum.
Image caption The Metro describes it as "crunch time" for party leader Jeremy Corbyn on the issue, pointing to a poll suggesting more than 80% of party members want another public vote. The party leadership favours tackling the issue at a general election.
Image caption The Daily Express views Mr Corbyn's comments that he would back the result of the members' vote as a "betrayal" of the 2016 referendum outcome.
Image caption According to the Daily Mirror, a "revolution" is under way within the party. It quotes shadow chancellor John McDonnell saying policies on nationalisation, the NHS and worker bonuses will help Labour gain power - and remain in government for 15 years.
Image caption The Financial Times finds people some less than impressed with one flagship policy, however. It quotes the Institute of Directors describing proposals to force large companies to hand over 10% of their shares to workers as "far too draconian".
Image caption And the Daily Mail prints a photograph of Jewish MP Luciana Berger leaving a conference anti-semitism event alongside a police officer on its front page. It wonders whether Mr Corbyn is "proud" of his party, after a summer when he was dogged by claims of failing to crack down on anti-semitism.
Image caption Mr Corbyn is not the only politician under fire on the front pages. The Times reports that Home Secretary Sajid Javid has provoked anger within the Conservative Party by proposing that EU citizens enjoy "limitless" access to the UK for more than two years after a "no-deal" Brexit.
Image caption But it might not come to that, according to the Daily Telegraph. It suggests a majority of the cabinet supports a Canada-style trade agreement with the EU. That relationship removes the vast majority of customs duties on exports both ways but without Canada paying for access to the single market.
Image caption The criminal justice system comes under the microscope in some papers, with the Guardian describing as "startling" figures showing that less than a third of prosecutions against men aged 18 to 24 result in convictions.
Image caption And the Independent trumpets an exclusive claiming that terrorists released from British prisons could attack UK targets because authorities do not have the resources to monitor them.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star enjoys the misfortune of a police custody sergeant, who ended up being charged with rape after entering his name in a force computer while practising. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the officer, who was reportedly new to the job, after he failed to turn up in court.
Image caption The Sun, meanwhile, reports details of a "secret" plan to invite Germany's president to the Cenotaph to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. "Government aides fear the invite could spark an outcry from veterans," it adds.