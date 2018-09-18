Newspaper headlines: 'Warning of 'darkest hour' ahead over Brexit

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 September 2018
Image caption Brexit continues to feature on the front pages, with the Financial Times reporting that Philip Hammond has backed an IMF warning about leaving the EU without a deal. It says the chancellor's support of the warning - that Britain faces "substantial" costs if there is no deal - risks a rift in Number 10.
Image caption Senior EU diplomats have told the Guardian that the UK government will have to experience its "darkest hour" and face a no-deal before it shifts its Brexit stance. In other news, the paper reports that Coca-Cola is considering developing a range of marijuana-infused drinks.
Image caption "Pregnant women face return of the weigh-in" is the headline on the front page of the Times. It says guidance under consideration by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence could set target weights for women, amid concern about the risk posed to children by Britain's obesity problem.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom is set to warn that 12 million people have been harmed by social media and the internet because online firms escape regulation. The body's chief executive is to outline a potential blueprint for the statutory regulation of social media, the paper says.
Image caption "Worst year for British rail since Blair was PM," says the i, which reports that train punctuality is at its poorest since 2006. Official figures show one in seven trains was late in the past year, the paper says.
Image caption The same story is on the front page of the Metro, which says train delays came amid chaos brought by spells of severe weather and the introduction of new timetables.
Image caption The Sun reports that a fund set up to help find Madeleine McCann could be wiped out. The paper says parents Kate and Gerry McCann are fighting to avoid paying £750,000 to an ex-detective who claimed they were responsible for her death.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that savers are facing a five-year low in accounts paying above the Bank of England base rate.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports on the inquest of a grandmother who was killed by a police dog that was hunting a drug dealer.
Image caption The Daily Star carries the same story, saying the dog savaged the pensioner twice in her kitchen.

