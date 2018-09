Image caption

The Times offers good news for Mrs May's plans for an Irish border on its front page, where it reports the EU is secretly prepared to accept a frictionless Irish border without the so-called backstop. The paper says Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier is looking at writing a "protocol" text outlining the use of technology to minimise checks in-between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland. The paper adds it is hoped the agreement "will help Mrs May to survive long enough to reach an agreement with Brussels this winter".