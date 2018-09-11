Newspaper headlines: 'Jobs risk' and 'Zombie drug epidemic'

  • 11 September 2018
Image caption Brexit continues to dominate the front pages and the i paper carries a warning for the prime minister from the boss of Jaguar Land Rover, that a no-deal Brexit would cost the company £1.2bn a year.
Image caption The Guardian calls Jaguar Land Rover's "surprise intervention" a "blistering attack" on the prime minister's handling of Brexit, with the car maker pointing out that it was "now cheaper to make cars in Slovakia than in Britain".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that farmers who protect the countryside will be first in line to get post-Brexit state subsidies, under the new system that will replace the EU's Common Agricultural Policy. The environment secretary tells the paper farmers will "at last" be properly rewarded.
Image caption A Times investigation finds children as young as 11 have been arrested for dealing drugs in England and Wales, as a drugs think tank calls for school-age dealers to be treated as victims of exploitation rather than criminals.
Image caption The Metro leads on the Metropolitan police commissioner's reaction after the government failed to give officers a pay rise. Cressida Dick called the move "a punch on the nose".
Image caption Ms Dick's remarks also make the Daily Express front page, with the paper adding that ministers had refused to back "a chronically over-stretched service".
Image caption Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has promised "the biggest extension of workers rights in decades" - including to those working in the gig economy - should Labour get into power, the Financial Times reports.
Image caption An investigation from the Daily Mirror finds the use of the so-called zombie drug, spice, is "escalating out of control" as "thousands" are thought to be addicted.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that Britons are fatter than all but two of 53 European nations, with "two thirds of us overweight" and one in four obese, according to a study from the UN.
Image caption The Sun leads on the story of a 45-year-old from Manchester who has finally had sex, after being given a "bionic manhood". The paper adds that he is "so pleased with it".
Image caption And the Daily Star says that police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to ask for more money to continue their work 11 years after she went missing in Portugal.

