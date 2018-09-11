Newspaper headlines: EU optimism of Brexit deal 'in weeks'

  • 11 September 2018
Image caption The Metro is one of a number of papers to lead on claims from the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, that a Brexit deal could be agreed within six to eight weeks.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i paper hails Michel Barnier's intervention "Operation Save Theresa", but warns that any deal still faces "sabotage" in the House of Commons and around Europe.
Image caption Also leading on the latest in the Brexit negotiations, the Daily Express says Mr Barnier's "shock climbdown" on Monday struck an "optimistic note".
Image caption Mr Barnier's "signs of optimism" also make the Times' front page, with the paper reporting that the prime minister has sent her ministers on a "final drive" to sell her Chequers agreement to her "divided party" ahead of the Conservative Party conference later this month.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that Debenhams could shut up to 80 of its shops in the "latest blow" to the British high street, with an expert telling the paper that the department store is "knackered".
Image caption The Financial Times leads on what it calls "one of the UK's biggest ever real estate deals", which will see Network Rail sell its railway arches for almost £1.5bn in a bid to raise funds to upgrade the ageing transport system.
Image caption The Guardian leads on analysis from Public Health England that finds women in the UK are dying earlier than most of their European counterparts, with the UK ranking 17th out of 28 in life expectancy.
Image caption Some people with Type 2 diabetes will be given low-calorie liquid diets - including fat-free shakes and soups - as part of a trial by the NHS to reverse the illness, the Daily Mail reports.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on a "staffing crisis" in the police, as the government's spending watchdog warns that forces in England and Wales are "struggling to deliver effective services".
Image caption The Daily star reports that the Grease star Olivia Newton-John has got cancer "for a third time", but the 69-year-old told her fans she believes she will win against the disease.

