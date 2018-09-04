Image caption The Daily Express carries the headline "Boris v May" as it focuses on the former foreign secretary's attack on the prime minister's Brexit plan. Does the "vitriolic assault... signal the start of an audacious bid for No 10?" asks the Express.

Image caption The i says Theresa May is "under siege from Brexit rebels" from both sides. It reports the attack on the Chequers deal from pro-Europe former minister Justine Greening and leading Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Image caption Chris Evans' decision to leave BBC Radio 2 for Virgin Radio is the lead story in the Daily Mirror. The paper says the move comes a year after the breakfast show presenter's salary came under the spotlight.

Image caption Chris Evans is also on the front page of a number of other papers, including the Sun. It carries the headline "Evans sent" and the presenter's comment that he is returning to his "spiritual home" of Virgin Radio, where he hosted shows on an earlier incarnation of the station in the 1990s.

Image caption The Times says the home secretary is to announce a significant extension of stop and search powers for police. It reports the move marks Sajid Javid's latest departure from Theresa May's legacy in the role, amid concerns about violent crime.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Labour members defied criticism from Jewish groups by re-electing an activist embroiled in a row over anti-Semitism to the party's ruling body. Its main photo is of England's Alastair Cook, who has announced he is to retire from international cricket.

Image caption The Guardian carries figures from Public Health England suggesting that 80% of adults have hearts that are more damaged than they should be given their age. Doctors said the number of people with an "older" heart should spur them on to ditch unhealthy lifestyles, it reports.

Image caption The Daily Mail says Facebook has been condemned by the mother of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh, who was found stabbed to death in in Southampton. Police need to follow a lengthy legal process to obtain a suspect's password because the media giant will not automatically reveal it, the paper says.

Image caption The Metro leads on the announcement by BBC Radio 5 Live news presenter Rachael Bland that she has "only got days" to live, following her 2016 breast cancer diagnosis. The paper says Bland has touched countless hearts with her irreverent blog and podcast about battling the disease.

Image caption The Financial Times reports the "sweeping" austerity programme unveiled in Argentina. President Mauricio Macri is attempting to calm the markets and lenders after the country's currency collapsed, it says.

Image caption The Daily Star leads on Roxanne Pallett's apology to fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ryan Thomas - the former soap star says she "overreacted" after the incident and now accepts he had not deliberately punched her on the TV show.

Theresa May's Chequers plan for leaving the EU is the focus of a number of editorials in the papers.

And the Sun sums up succinctly the message of several when it says "the plan is down the pan".

It has, adds the paper, been "unambiguously trashed by Brussels, is loathed by many Remain MPs and most Brexiteers...

"It would be insane to waste time on a proposal with apparently zero chance of success."

Image copyright Getty Images

The Daily Telegraph has the same message, arguing that "the last few weeks spent trying to sell the deal have been a waste of time".

According to the Daily Express, Chequers looks more of a non-starter with every passing day.

The Daily Mail, however, is more concerned about the time that could be wasted on a Tory leadership contest if Boris Johnson succeeds in scuppering Chequers.

"Nobody can deny that Chequers is a fudge," it says, "but there will surely be time enough in the years ahead to put its shortcomings right".

Evans bows out

Chris Evans is pictured on many of the front pages including the Sun, Guardian and Times after announcing during his breakfast show on Radio 2 that he is leaving the BBC.

Image copyright PA Image caption Chris Evans leaves the Radio 2 studios after announcing he will be stepping down later this year

It is the lead in the Daily Mirror, which, like several papers, links his move to Virgin Radio to a row over pay at the BBC - although it quotes an unnamed friend insisting that "money was not a factor".

The Guardian highlights a claim from Public Health England that four out of five adults have hearts that are more damaged than they should be, given their age.

The figure comes from new online tool that has been developed allowing people to test the condition of their heart by answering a series of questions.

The Daily Express urges readers to take the test, telling them "it could save your life".

'Zombie pedestrians'

Misogyny could be made a hate crime under proposals being voted on by MPs on Wednesday, according to the Times.

The Labour MP Stella Creasy has put forward an amendment to the Voyeurism Bill that would make the hatred of women an aggravating factor in so-called "upskirting" cases.

Police would be required to record all allegations of such abuse. But the paper quotes a human rights lawyer saying: "What about equality? Should hatred of men also be considered a crime?"

The Daily Telegraph reports a suggestion from a government transport adviser that road signs need to be placed on the ground to guide what are described as "zombie pedestrians glued to their phones".

Image copyright Getty Images

Shaun Helman says redesigning streets would have a greater impact in reducing accidents than trying to change people's behaviour.

Suggestions include embedding strips of red lights on kerbs to signal to pedestrians looking down at their phones to stop at junctions and painting special "text walking lanes" on to pavements.

Show must go on

The Royal Academy is to ensure its next exhibition of nudes has an equal gender split, the Daily Telegraph reports.

It says there will be almost exact parity between male and female nudes in an exhibition of Renaissance art next year, which will feature 85 works created between 1400 and 1530.

It has also worked to gender-balance the mixture of scholars working on the exhibition.

Finally, the show must go on, they say.

But what if the leading man is taken ill just 30 minutes before curtain up and there's no understudy?

That's what happened at the National Theatre on Friday, according to the Times.

Image copyright PA Image caption Rufus Norris stepped up on stage, reports the Times

The full house for a play called Home, I'm Darling by Laura Wade were offered a refund... but opted instead for the theatre's artistic director, Rufus Norris, to step in and read the part from a script.

Mr Norris, who says he had only a "vague understanding" of the play, received a standing ovation.