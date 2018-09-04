Newspaper headlines: Boris v May and Evans quits BBC
Theresa May's Chequers plan for leaving the EU is the focus of a number of editorials in the papers.
And the Sun sums up succinctly the message of several when it says "the plan is down the pan".
It has, adds the paper, been "unambiguously trashed by Brussels, is loathed by many Remain MPs and most Brexiteers...
"It would be insane to waste time on a proposal with apparently zero chance of success."
The Daily Telegraph has the same message, arguing that "the last few weeks spent trying to sell the deal have been a waste of time".
According to the Daily Express, Chequers looks more of a non-starter with every passing day.
The Daily Mail, however, is more concerned about the time that could be wasted on a Tory leadership contest if Boris Johnson succeeds in scuppering Chequers.
"Nobody can deny that Chequers is a fudge," it says, "but there will surely be time enough in the years ahead to put its shortcomings right".
Evans bows out
Chris Evans is pictured on many of the front pages including the Sun, Guardian and Times after announcing during his breakfast show on Radio 2 that he is leaving the BBC.
It is the lead in the Daily Mirror, which, like several papers, links his move to Virgin Radio to a row over pay at the BBC - although it quotes an unnamed friend insisting that "money was not a factor".
The Guardian highlights a claim from Public Health England that four out of five adults have hearts that are more damaged than they should be, given their age.
The figure comes from new online tool that has been developed allowing people to test the condition of their heart by answering a series of questions.
The Daily Express urges readers to take the test, telling them "it could save your life".
'Zombie pedestrians'
Misogyny could be made a hate crime under proposals being voted on by MPs on Wednesday, according to the Times.
The Labour MP Stella Creasy has put forward an amendment to the Voyeurism Bill that would make the hatred of women an aggravating factor in so-called "upskirting" cases.
Police would be required to record all allegations of such abuse. But the paper quotes a human rights lawyer saying: "What about equality? Should hatred of men also be considered a crime?"
The Daily Telegraph reports a suggestion from a government transport adviser that road signs need to be placed on the ground to guide what are described as "zombie pedestrians glued to their phones".
Shaun Helman says redesigning streets would have a greater impact in reducing accidents than trying to change people's behaviour.
Suggestions include embedding strips of red lights on kerbs to signal to pedestrians looking down at their phones to stop at junctions and painting special "text walking lanes" on to pavements.
Show must go on
The Royal Academy is to ensure its next exhibition of nudes has an equal gender split, the Daily Telegraph reports.
It says there will be almost exact parity between male and female nudes in an exhibition of Renaissance art next year, which will feature 85 works created between 1400 and 1530.
It has also worked to gender-balance the mixture of scholars working on the exhibition.
Finally, the show must go on, they say.
But what if the leading man is taken ill just 30 minutes before curtain up and there's no understudy?
That's what happened at the National Theatre on Friday, according to the Times.
The full house for a play called Home, I'm Darling by Laura Wade were offered a refund... but opted instead for the theatre's artistic director, Rufus Norris, to step in and read the part from a script.
Mr Norris, who says he had only a "vague understanding" of the play, received a standing ovation.