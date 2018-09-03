Image caption A day after the papers warned of a possible Conservative coup to get Boris Johnson into No 10, a picture of the former foreign secretary dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph, as it reports his tearing down of Theresa May's Brexit plan. Mr Johnson, who writes a weekly column for the paper, says the Chequers deal will only lead to "victory" for the EU, while the UK is left "lying flat on the canvas".

Image caption The headline of the Metro sees another political heavyweight taking a swipe at Mrs May's plans. The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier - or "Barnier Rubble" as he is styled in the paper's headline - calls parts of the Chequers deal "insane" and "illegal", the paper reports. He adds that agreeing to the proposals would "kill the European project".

Image caption The i features a solemn picture of the prime minister with the headline: "May faces fight to keep Brexit plan alive". The paper reports on a strategy by "Tory hardliners" to derail the Chequers plan and "oust" her from Downing Street, as well as Mr Barnier's comments.

Image caption The Times reveals more about the Tory rebels - reporting 20 MPs are making a "public stand" against Chequers. Former ministers Priti Patel and Iain Duncan Smith have joined a group called StandUp4Brexit, which the paper describes as a "grassroots campaign that commits supporters to ripping up the EU negotiations to date".

Image caption The Guardian turns its attention to the ongoing anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party. Former prime minister Gordon Brown joined MPs at the Jewish Labour Movement conference on Sunday and called for his party to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism "unanimously, unequivocally and immediately". The paper also quotes Labour MP Margaret Hodge suggesting the row will only end if Jeremy Corbyn relinquishes the leadership.

Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that more than 600 police stations have been closed since the Conservatives came into power in 2010. The paper says some forces have shut more than half of their sites and claims communities are saying "crime has soared as a result".

Image caption The Daily Mail asks on its front page: "Is any child safe online?" The paper reports on warnings from Home Secretary Sajid Javid that at least 80,000 paedophiles are using websites, including social media sites, and thousands of youngsters are "in danger of being groomed, exploited and blackmailed by sexual predators".

Image caption A campaign by the Sun to stop stalkers has received the backing of Coronation Street star Kym Marsh, according to the paper's front page. It says that one million men and women fall victim to stalkers every year, and dozens of vulnerable women have been murdered before police could intervene. The actress tells the paper: "These evil people must be stopped before they kill."

Image caption The governor of the Bank of England is under pressure to reveal if he will stay in the job, says the lead for the Financial Times. Mark Carney will appear in front of the Commons Treasury Select Committee this week and the paper says MPs will challenge him to see if he will extend his term to "navigate the choppy waters of Brexit".

Image caption The Daily Express reports on "anger" over the aid package for India agreed by the government. The paper says the UK has promised £98m to the country over the next two years - despite India spending £95.4m on a lunar probe. The front-page article does point out, however, that 230 million people in the country are living in "abject poverty".

Image caption Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will be sharing a home, as well as presenting duties, for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, reports the Daily Star. The paper says the pair will be living in a luxury Australian skyscraper with their families during filming.

Staff exit

The Independent website reports that the number of officials who have left the Brexit department is equivalent to more than half of its total staff.

It says the information obtained by the Liberal Democrats appears to corroborate previous reports about an extraordinarily high turnover there.

Critics now claim it points to "deep instability" at the heart of the government's Brexit operation.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Creative stock

Midlife passions

It seems that men going through a midlife crisis no longer think of buying a sports car, growing their hair long or flirting with the idea of an extra-marital dalliance.

Instead, the Daily Telegraph reports, these days the key signs of a male midlife crisis are infinitely healthier, such as opting to become a vegan or signing up for marathons.

However, the paper is not impressed by the findings of the research by BUPA Health Clinics.

It hopes that, like dodgy leather jacket wearing, such passions too will pass.

"What's wrong with merely cutting down on one's alcohol intake or going for a gentle jog?" it asks.

