Image caption A "cancer treatment revolution" is on its way, according to the front of the i's weekend edition. The paper says doctors will use artificial intelligence to "outwit" the disease and predict how it spreads. The breakthrough, it claims, will transform care for millions of people and boost survival chances.

Image caption The Daily Express runs the same story, celebrating the technology that was designed in Britain by a team at the Institute of Cancer research in London. The paper says the new technique could be in use in cancer clinics within a few years.

Image caption The Sun reports that the parents of Alfie Evans are celebrating the birth of a new baby boy. Tom Evans and Kate James hit the headlines over their court battle with doctors who wanted to stop providing life support for their toddler. The 23-month-old died in April. The paper says their new son was born in August and is believed to be named Thomas after his dad.

Image caption An investigation by the Times claims tax avoiders are being blocked from getting knighthoods and other honours. The paper says it has seen a document from the HMRC rating people on their tax behaviour with a traffic light system, which is then sent to the Cabinet Office honours committee and the prime minister via secure email.

Image caption The Financial Times leads with the announcement that Coca-Cola is buying Costa Coffee in a £3.9bn deal. The US drinks firm will take over the coffee chain from its UK owner Whitbread, making it the world's largest drinks group.

Image caption The resignation of Frank Field from Labour over anti-Semitism must be a "catalyst for seismic change" in the party, David Blunkett has told the Daily Telegraph. Writing for the paper, he says Labour will risk falling into "decline and irrelevance" if not, and there needs to be a fundamental rethink about the "Corbyn project" - describing the leader's response to the issue as a "shambles".

Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on a 19-year-old who has avoided jail after appearing in court for the third time on a violent charge. Aarron Peet was given a suspended sentence after his involvement in a race hate assault in Durham. The paper says the lack of jail time has "sparked accusations of soft justice".

Image caption Up to 14 children are competing over each place at the country's top primary schools, according to the front of the Daily Mail. The paper claims catchment areas for the schools "stretch barely 100m from the main gates", meaning children living on the same street are being rejected.

Image caption Schools, this time those at secondary level, are also the subject of the main front-page story in the Guardian, which leads on an investigation into the rates of fixed-term exclusions from secondary schools. The paper says dozens of schools are suspending at least one in five pupils, and the Outwood Academy Ormesby, in Middlesbrough, has excluded as many as 41% of its pupils.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Daily Star's headline is: "One giant leak for mankind". The paper tells the story of how an astronaut used his finger to plug a leak in the International Space station after it was hit by a meteorite. It reports that Alexander Gerst "did the job" until his crewmates patched the hole with tape.

"Robot war on cancer" is the headline on the front of Saturday's Daily Express.

The paper reports that scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research in London have designed a new computer tool that can learn to predict how tumours will grow, evolve and spread.

Dr Andrea Sottoriva, who led the research, likens their work to a game of chess, saying: "The best chance we have of beating cancer is to predict the next move."

The i says the breakthrough will transform care for millions of people and boost survival chances.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The new treatment could transform cancer care for millions, according to the papers

The Sun's main story celebrates new baby joy for the parents of Alfie Evans - the toddler who was at the centre of a legal battle over his care before he died of a degenerative brain condition.

Kate James and Tom Evans have had a son - believed to be named Thomas.

A source tells the paper the couple "went to hell and back" battling for Alfie and deserve to be happy.

No tax, no honours

The government is right to withhold honours from tax avoiders, according to the Times.

It leads with its investigation into the agreement between HMRC and the Cabinet Office to ensure, in the paper's words, "those who have shown poor tax behaviour don't get gongs".

In its editorial, the paper argues tax avoiders deprive fellow citizens of benefits, weakening society and creating resentment.

But it says Whitehall needs to be more open about how the honours system works.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption HMRC is "blacklisting" people from the honours list, according to the Times

The former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett leads the Daily Telegraph speaking about the resignation of Frank Field.

Writing for the paper, he says the decision of the Labour MP to resign the party whip must be a "catalyst for seismic change", or the party will risk falling into "decline and irrelevance".

Another Labour MP, Wes Streeting, tells the Daily Mirror that the party is facing its biggest crisis since 1981 when a faction split to form the SDP.

His colleague, Mike Gapes, tells the Daily Mail he is "agonising" over his future and could quit as early as next week, unless Labour's ruling body adopts the international definition of anti-Semitism.

Goodbye to the Queen of Soul

"Played to Rest" is the headline the Sun gives to two pages of coverage of the US singer Aretha Franklin's seven-hour funeral.

The website HuffPost UK says the red carpet was rolled out for an event "befitting" the Queen Of Soul, whilst the Daily Mirror says an "outpouring of love" ran through the moving service.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post contrasts Franklin's funeral with the memorial for Senator John McCain, held just hours earlier.

"She goes home in an epic display of spirit", it reports. "He lies in state with the discipline afforded a hero."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Aretha Franklin's casket was carried through the ceremony in Detroit

The Financial Times leads with Coca-Cola's purchase of the Costa Coffee chain.

In its Lex column, it says the mass market cafe is "a good buy" for the US firm.

The Daily Express is one of several papers to suggest the deal has paved the way for a global "latte war" with Starbucks.

Meet the new Thomas

Thomas the Tank Engine is getting a politically correct makeover to stop him running out of steam, the i Weekend reports.

The Times says the changes, which will see the children's character get a multicultural, gender balanced set of friends, follows a collaboration between the US toymaker Mattel and the UN, aimed at promoting its sustainable development goals.

But the former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe accuses them of meddling and tells the i that children are not interested in those sorts of issues.

