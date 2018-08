Image caption

Brexit also rates a mention on the front of the Observer, which reports that "crashing out" of the EU without a deal could cause the UK to "break up". The paper says the warning has been sounded by Herman Van Rompuy - the former Belgian prime minister and president of the European Council. Mr Van Rompuy says "the no-deal issue" is an "existential threat" to the UK - and suggests Scotland could seek independence if it is negatively affected by Brexit.