Newspaper headlines: 'Eeyore Hammond' and a 'cabinet rift'

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 August 2018
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on a letter sent to MPs by the Chancellor Philip Hammond in which he warns that leaving the EU without a deal would have "large fiscal consequences" for Britain. The paper quotes MP Jacob Rees-Mogg who accuses the Treasury of being "desperate" to stop Brexit.
Image caption The "cabinet rift" leads the front page of the i. It notes that the chancellor's warning came "minutes after Brexit secretary tells public: Don't panic, you'll barely notice us leaving Europe".
Image caption "What does Hammond think he's playing at?" is the Daily Express's headline. Philip Hammond's actions reignited "the Tory feud over Europe" and has been "firmly rebuked by Downing Street", the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mail dubs the chancellor "Eeyore Hammond". It says his "gloomy view of Brexit" included a warning that a no-deal scenario could knock 10% off Britain's national income.
Image caption The Times says the chancellor's intervention "touched off a new round of hostilities" with Brexiteers who attacked his "scaremongering". The paper notes that sterling slipped "as businesses digested" the government's documents which provide advice in the event of a no-deal scenario.
Image caption The Metro picks out details from the no-deal advice published by ministers. It says medical supplies "may have to be airlifted" and some companies should be buying new software to help with custom checks.
Image caption The Guardian leads on a study by US academics that found Russian trolls deliberately spread misinformation about vaccines on Twitter. It quotes computer science professor, Mark Dredze, who accuses the trolls of "promoting discord in American society". The paper notes that the study comes as Europe "faces one of the largest measles outbreaks in decades".
Image caption News that Ant McPartlin will be replaced as the host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year makes the front page of the Daily Star. It says ITV bosses are lining up "a big-name star".
Image caption News that Katie Piper's acid attacker will be freed from jail has "sparked fury" according to the Mirror. The paper quotes victims' rights campaigner Harry Fletcher: "This looks like another extraordinary decision by the Parole Board."
Image caption The Sun praises "brave Stephen Cullen" who despite being "stark naked" tackled a teen trying to steal his car. "That car is my pride and joy," he says. "There is no way that anyone was stealing it." The paper adds that Mr Cullen let the would-be thief go "when he saw how young he was".
Image caption The Financial Times leads on news that Saudi Arabia is to borrow $11bn in part to provide financing for "Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious economic reforms". The paper says this is part of the prince's vision to make his country less dependent on oil, instead placing "bold bets" on electric car maker Tesla, ride-hailing app Uber and space travel company Virgin Galatica.