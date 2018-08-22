Newspaper headlines: 'Trump lashes out' and diabetes 'epidemic'

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 August 2018
Image caption The Metro leads with the fallout from the court cases of President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and former campaign manager Paul Manafort. The paper reports comments that Mr Cohen would be willing to help the investigation into his old boss's suspected collusion with Russia.
Image caption The FT believes President Trump's reaction is "a sign of the concern gripping the White House at how close federal prosecutors have come to Mr Trump's inner circle". It suggests that the cases of Mr Cohen and Mr Manafort are "likely to significantly alter political calculations" ahead of the midterm elections in November.
Image caption The i suggests the "threat of impeachment" for President Trump has "become a reality" and says Congress could investigate claims he ordered payments to a porn star and Playboy model. The paper adds the White House's insistence that the president had done nothing wrong.
Image caption The Times says President Trump accused Michael Cohen of "fabricating stories against him". The paper also looks ahead to Dominic Raab's "first big speech since taking over as Brexit Secretary". It says Mr Raab will accuse Brussels of being irresponsible for "refusing to limit the impact of a no-deal Brexit".
Image caption The Daily Express leads with its investigation into the impact of Brexit. The paper says Britain would "thrive" even if it failed to agree a post-Brexit deal with the EU. "Britain has nothing to fear and everything to gain" from a no-deal scenario, the paper says. It notes that the EU's own forecasts predict "90% of future global growth will come from outside the bloc".
Image caption Tens of thousands more people could die as a result of the "diabetes epidemic", says the Daily Mail. It cites a British Health Foundation study which says heart attacks and strokes will all "leap due to the rise of Type 2 diabetes which is linked to unhealthy lifestyles".
Image caption The same study makes the front page of the Mirror. It says the number of heart attacks and strokes will soar by 30%. The paper runs a quote from the British Heart Foundation: "We can reverse this only by taking action to tackle obesity and inactivity."
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on Jeremy Corbyn's speech setting out his ideas for changing the media landscape. The paper focuses on Mr Corbyn's suggestion that the BBC should declare the social class of all its presenters and journalists. The Labour leader argues publishing such information would improve diversity and ensure transparency.
Image caption The Guardian focuses on Jeremy Corbyn's proposal to tax firms such as Facebook, Google and Netflix to subsidise the licence fee. The Labour leader will argue that such a tax would allow the BBC "to compete far more effectively with the private multinational digital giants", the paper says. It adds this levy would mean the broadcaster would stop being reliant on "regular negotiations with the government".
Image caption The Sun launches an attack on Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson. It says military chiefs have been "stunned" by the minister's "crackpot ideas" - including a proposal to fit tractors with guns. It quotes one source as saying "the man is out of his mind".
Image caption The death of Antonio Francis, a contestant on Britain's Got Talent, makes the front page of the Daily Star. The paper reports that Mr Francis "whose eye-bulging act earned him the stage name Popeye" lay undiscovered for six days after having a stroke. He later died in hospital at the age of 54, the paper says.