Newspaper headlines: Government in surplus - but pay is squeezed

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 August 2018
Image caption The latest figures on government borrowing have given Chancellor Philip Hammond a "shot in the arm", according to the Financial Times. Lower spending and higher tax receipts have produced the biggest July surplus for 18 years. The paper says this will be welcome news for Mr Hammond - who has to find an extra £20bn a year by 2023 for the NHS.
Image caption The Metro offers a more gloomy assessment of the economy. Although it says the number of employed has risen, it adds that wages have dropped by £50 a month since the financial crisis. The paper carries a warning from the Resolution Foundation think tank that the country is "in the midst of a long and painful pay squeeze".
Image caption The Times leads with the news that Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer" has accused the US President of ordering illegal campaign finance payments. The paper says that although Michael Cohen's admission "directly implicates" Donald Trump in a federal crime, he cannot be indicted while in office. However the paper says he could face impeachment if the Democrats win control of congress in November.
Image caption The Home Office's admission of injustice towards the Windrush generation makes the front page of the Guardian. It says the apology from Home Secretary Sajid Javid to 18 people affected by the scandal has been criticised for being too narrow.
Image caption The Telegraph leads with comments from the chairman of the Magistrates Association. The paper says John Bache has argued that hiring more magistrates with criminal records would help increase diversity among the judiciary. Mr Bache said rules allowing those with criminal pasts to become magistrates need to be better known.
Image caption The Mirror claims victory as it welcomes a new law banning third parties such as online dealers from selling pets that have been "callously bred". "Lucy's law" will mean someone looking to adopt or buy a puppy or kitten must deal directly with the breeder or an animal rehoming centre, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mail launches an attack on the "appalling soft justice meted out by courts". It argues that "violent thugs, prolific burglars and drug dealers" are avoiding custodial sentences.
Image caption The Daily Express celebrates a "wonder drug" which has been shown to shrink tumours by a third. The paper says in trials more than half of ovarian cancer sufferers and a third with lung cancer "were given extra precious time" after taking the drug combination.
Image caption The i reports on the news that a new prostate treatment has been approved on the NHS. It says the five minute steam procedure used to shrink enlarged prostates has fewer side-effects than invasive surgery.
Image caption The Sun leads with the story that a World War Two event at Lacock Abbey in Wiltshire included displays of Nazi memorabilia including Nazi uniforms and yellow stars. The National Trust said the Lacock At War event held next to its stately home was "insensitive and unacceptable" and has launched an investigation.
Image caption The mugging of Emmerdale actor Thomas Atkinson makes the front page of the Daily Star. The 19-year-old was held up by "knife-wielding muggers" in France, the paper says.