The Guardian says a "resurgence of deadly measles" has been been blamed on low MMR vaccination rates. The paper reports that 41,000 cases of measles have been reported in Europe between January and June. This compares to 24,000 for the whole of last year. Countries including France, Italy and Russia have seen more than 1,000 children and adults infected in 2018. The country hardest hit so far is Ukraine where there have been 23,000 cases.