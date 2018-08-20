Newspaper headlines: 'Deadly measles' and prostate hope

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 August 2018
Image caption The Guardian says a "resurgence of deadly measles" has been been blamed on low MMR vaccination rates. The paper reports that 41,000 cases of measles have been reported in Europe between January and June. This compares to 24,000 for the whole of last year. Countries including France, Italy and Russia have seen more than 1,000 children and adults infected in 2018. The country hardest hit so far is Ukraine where there have been 23,000 cases.
Image caption The Daily Mail offers good news for men suffering from an enlarged prostate. It says a "radical new steam treatment" lasting five minutes could shrink the glands. Two million men in Britain suffer from the condition which causes repetitive night-time visits to the bathroom.
Image caption Venezuela has resorted to "desperate measures" in an attempt to curb hyperinflation, says the Financial Times. The paper reports that the government has devalued the currency by 95%, raised the minimum wage by 3,000% and cut fuel subsidies. It sets out the choice facing millions of Venezuelans - flee, or go hungry.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning from ex-Conservative leader William Hague. He argues that giving grassroots Tories a greater say in the next leader would lead to the party being "swamped by new recruits". The paper says such rule changes would make it easier for Boris Johnson to win a leadership election. According to the Telegraph, activists want any MP with the support of 20 colleagues to be put on a ballot of party members.
Image caption Jeremy Hunt's warning to the EU not to turn Brexit into "a messy divorce" makes the front page of the Daily Express. The paper says the foreign secretary will call on the European Commission to "end their stonewalling" and keep an open mind when considering a Brexit deal for the UK.
Image caption A deal by the UK to sell non-stun slaughtered lambs to Saudi Arabia makes the front page of the i. The paper says, after Brexit, Britain will be under pressure from trading partners to relax animal welfare rules.
Image caption In 1986 the Sun splashed with the headline "Freddie Starr ate my hamster". And now, according to the Daily Star, one hamster has had its revenge - sort of. Their headline - "Freddie car eaten by hamster" - refers a hamster that has "gnawed to bits" a £25,000 Ford Kuga nicknamed Freddie.
Image caption NHS Trust chiefs have "gone nuts" after finding out hospital staff have been keeping a stray cat, according to the Sun. The paper says the cat - found sleeping in a linen cupboard - was brought a basket, food and scratch pad. It says a deep clean has now been ordered.
Image caption The Metro leads with the "12-hour IT meltdown" at Gatwick Airport caused when the electronic display screens broke down. Britain's second busiest airport was forced to resort to using megaphones and whiteboards. The cause, the paper explains, was a damaged fibre optic cable.