Newspaper headlines: People's Vote 'boost' and '100' Tory rebels

  • 18 August 2018
Image caption The Observer reports that People's Vote - the campaign group calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal - has been handed a £1m donation by Julian Dunkerton, the owner of fashion brand Superdry. The paper's front page also carries a picture former UN secretary-general and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan, who has died at the age of 80.
Image caption The Sunday Express says "100 Tories" are ready to rebel against Theresa May and her Chequers plan for Brexit. Despite this setback for Mrs May, the Express says EU negotiators are inclined to make a deal with Britain and are open to the prime minister's plan.
Image caption "Racists" are flocking to Boris Johnson's Facebook page, according to the Sunday Times. The paper says it found "hundreds" of Islamophobic and other racist messages on the official social media page of the former foreign secretary, who was recently accused of inflaming racial tensions with a comments about Muslim women wearing burkas.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on an interview with "football's first ever transgender referee". Lucy Clark, the paper says, "has the backing of the Football Association" and will take charge of her first match on Sunday.
Image caption Ten British ships that were sunk during World War Two and subsequently designated as war graves have been "plundered for scrap metal by Chinese pirates", according to the Mail on Sunday. The paper says more than 1,000 sailors died aboard the ships.
Image caption The government is considering launching a "care Isa" to help fund social care, according to the Sunday Telegraph. At present, Isas are tax free until death. This, the paper says, encourages older people to spend their savings before they die - rather than keep them and potentially pay for care. The new Isa would be exempt from inheritance tax, and therefore people would apparently be less likely to spend those savings.
Image caption The Daily Star on Sunday leads on the story of an unnamed Premier League footballer being accused of rape by a model, who is also unnamed. The alleged attack is said to have taken place "following a night out".
Image caption According to the Sunday People, convicted serial killer Rose West has boasted to fellow inmates at HMP Low Newton that she believes God will "forgive" her crimes.

