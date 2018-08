Image caption

In other Brexit-related news, the Daily Telegraph reports that "gloomy predictions" from the governor of the Bank of England caused a drop in the pound on Friday. Mark Carney warned that the UK faced an "uncomfortably high" risk of a no-deal Brexit, which he said would lead to higher prices. The paper says he was described as the "high priest of project fear" as a result, and that he had been held responsible for sterling losing a cent against the dollar.