Newspaper headlines: Heatwave 'hell' and 'nursery crimes'

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 August 2018
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a supposed £31bn "boost" to the UK economy, provided by the recent heatwave. The paper says the summer sun has led to a "bumper Brexit home-spending bonanza" as people stay in the UK for their holidays rather than head abroad.
Image caption The Daily Star also features a heatwave story on the front page - but it is not as positive as the Express. The Star warns British holidaymakers currently in Spain or Portugal they could be risking death, with temperatures rising to 48C (118F) on Thursday.
Image caption Like the Star, the Daily Mirror's top story is the heat "hol hell" on the Iberian peninsular. A British expat tells the paper the temperature is "very dangerous" in Spain.
Image caption Ministers have made a "secret plan" to assess the "role of austerity in food poverty", according to the Guardian. The paper reports the government is keen to understand the reasons behind the "sharp rise in the use of food banks" in the UK.
Image caption A nursery school has been criticised by inspectors for failing to spot if its pupils might "become jihadis", reports the Sun. The story says that parents feel the criticism is "bonkers".
Image caption A Holocaust survivor has told the Telegraph he was "silenced" by Jeremy Corbyn at a meeting in 2010. The event, hosted by the Labour leader, included an anti-Zionist speaker who was also a Holocaust survivor. Rubin Katz told the paper he tried to challenge the speaker but was not allowed.
Image caption Labour MPs are pleading with their leader to avoid a "crisis", says the i. The story concerns the ongoing anti-Semitism row surrounding the party.
Image caption The Metro leads on the news that the Football Association may bid for England to host the World Cup in 2030. "Football could be coming home after all," the paper reports.
Image caption Department store House of Fraser's future is "in doubt", says the Financial Times. The Chinese firm that had planned on investing in the ailing business has now described a potential investment as "impracticable and inadvisable".

