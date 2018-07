Image caption

The EU's chief negotiator has softened his stance towards Theresa May's latest Brexit proposals, according to the Financial Times. The paper says Michel Barnier initially "misinterpreted" the prime minister's white paper, but now seems keener after it was "clarified" that Brussels would have the ultimate say over the UK's access to European financial markets. But it seems Mr Barnier still disagrees with the rest of the Chequers plan.